Rejected by an insurance company because of her weight, this plus-size model denounces "fatphobia"

Even in 2026, some weight-related prejudices remain deeply ingrained. American plus-size model Tess Holliday recently highlighted this by sharing an experience that sparked considerable reaction on TikTok: being denied life insurance because of her weight. Her public statement has reignited the debate surrounding fatphobia and the criteria used in certain industries.

A decision she experienced as an injustice

In a TikTok video , Tess Holliday recounts being deemed ineligible for life insurance in the US. With a tone that blends humor and weariness, she explains that she thought she met the required profile: non-smoker, non-drinker, with no known health problems. However, according to her, one factor was enough to tip the scales: her weight.

The model, who is 1.60 meters tall and weighs over 135 kilos, insists that she exercises daily, is not undergoing any medical treatment, and does not suffer from any pre-existing conditions. For her, this situation reflects a broader problem: a still very stereotypical view of bodies in certain sectors related to health and insurance.

The debate surrounding BMI has been reignited.

This case also brings to light a frequently criticized measure: the body mass index, better known as BMI. Still widely used to assess health risks in the medical and insurance fields, this indicator is now being questioned by many specialists. Several studies emphasize that it fails to take into account essential elements such as physical fitness, muscle mass, lifestyle, and a person's overall health.

Research published in 2024 showed that a large majority of people with obesity reported having experienced judgment, shame, or stigmatization in medical settings. For body positivity activists, the problem is therefore not simply a matter of statistics. It also concerns the way bodies deemed "abnormal" are perceived and the way some institutions automatically associate "high weight" with poor health.

A figure committed for years

Tess Holliday has long been one of the most prominent figures in the body positivity movement. In 2013, she launched the hashtag #EffYourBeautyStandards to denounce unrealistic beauty standards and encourage a more diverse representation of bodies. More than ten years later, she believes the fight remains just as necessary. In February 2026, she announced the official relaunch of the movement, reminding everyone that many people continue to be treated as if their bodies were a "problem to be fixed."

She regularly speaks out about the discriminatory remarks and behaviors she faces on a daily basis. In 2025, she had already publicly denounced an inappropriate comment from a United Airlines flight attendant suggesting she "lose weight" for her child during a flight.

Behind these testimonies lies a broader reality

Tess Holliday's story goes far beyond her personal experience. Refusal of services, intrusive remarks, medical judgments, and unsolicited criticism: many fat people report experiencing these kinds of situations regularly. This case also serves as a reminder of something important: a person's weight does not define their worth, their lifestyle, or their overall health. Bodies are diverse, and every person deserves to be treated with respect, regardless of their appearance.

Finally, it is essential to remember that there is no single right way to live in your body. Some people want to lose weight, others don't, and everyone should be able to make their own choices without facing judgment or discrimination.

Through this new public statement, Tess Holliday ultimately brings to light a question that is still very relevant today: why does physical appearance continue to condition access to certain rights or services?