A passenger claims she was removed from a plane because of her weight; internet users react.

An American passenger, Keirstyn Catron, claims she was prevented from boarding a flight because of her weight, sparking outrage on social media. Her account, shared on TikTok, has reignited the debate about airline policies regarding cabin space.

A passenger says she was prevented from boarding.

An American content creator, identified as Keirstyn Catron (@lilcatron), claims to have experienced what she describes as a humiliating situation on a flight departing from LaGuardia Airport in New York in November 2025. According to her account posted on TikTok, an airline staff member asked her if she was able to sit in a standard seat before boarding.

The young woman explains that the exchange took place in front of other passengers, which she describes as "an uncomfortable public exposure." She then claims she was not allowed to board her scheduled flight, citing a refusal related to her size. In her video, Keirstyn Catron (@lilcatron) expresses feelings of embarrassment and incomprehension regarding the situation. She believes she was judged based on a presumption concerning her ability to fit in a standard seat.

Policies regulating the available space on board

Many airlines have rules regarding seat occupancy, particularly when a passenger's size requires more space. Some policies allow passengers to purchase an extra seat to ensure the comfort of all travelers.

According to reports in several English-language media outlets, the airline in question has implemented a policy stating that "passengers needing more space may be asked to reserve an additional seat in advance." These measures, presented by airlines as "aimed at ensuring safety and comfort on board," are regularly the subject of debate regarding their practical application and their impact on the passenger experience.

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A video widely shared on social media

After the video was posted on TikTok, it was widely shared and commented on online. Many internet users expressed their support for the passenger, denouncing what they considered a stigmatizing situation. Other comments highlighted the need to improve the reception and accessibility of air travel for people of diverse body types. The video has garnered hundreds of thousands of views, according to media outlets that covered the story.

Some internet users believe this type of situation highlights a lack of adaptation in the airline industry to the diversity of its workforce. Others point out that airlines must also meet safety and logistical constraints.

A recurring debate on the accessibility of air transport

The issue of available space on board aircraft is regularly the subject of public debate, particularly concerning the so-called standard seat size. Several associations advocate for "better consideration of body diversity in cabin design."

Industry experts point out that "the gradual reduction of legroom over the years responds to economic imperatives, but can also create difficulties for some passengers." Keirstyn Catron's (@lilcatron) testimony is thus part of a broader debate on the accessibility of air travel and how airlines can reconcile technical constraints, passenger comfort, and the prevention of discrimination.

The virality of Keirstyn Catron's (@lilcatron) testimony illustrates the growing importance of social media in highlighting individual travel experiences. It also underscores the public's attention to issues of passenger inclusion and respect. The discussion surrounding the accessibility of air travel is likely to continue as the industry continues to evolve to meet ever-increasing global demand.