Due to "overtourism", this iconic Japanese festival is cancelled

Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : Bagus Pangestu/Pexels

Authorities in Fujiyoshida (Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan) have decided to cancel the 2026 Cherry Blossom Festival, traditionally a very popular event in the spring. This measure comes in response to tourist pressure deemed unsustainable for residents and the local environment.

A landmark event brought to a halt

Every spring for the past decade, the cherry blossom festival (Sakura Matsuri) held in Arakurayama Sengen Park attracted tens of thousands of visitors who came to admire the cherry blossoms and the iconic view of Mount Fuji framed by the Chureito Pagoda. For 2026, the Fujiyoshida City Hall in Yamanashi Prefecture announced the complete cancellation of the event. This temporarily puts an end to a tradition that drew approximately 200,000 people annually.

A decision motivated by overtourism

Authorities explained that "the growing influx of tourists had exceeded the site's capacity and disrupted the daily lives of residents." Reported problems ranged from traffic jams to genuine urban nuisances, such as litter left in the streets and disrespectful behavior. Mayor Shigeru Horiuchi emphasized that, despite the beauty of the landscape, the peace and dignity of citizens were threatened, thus justifying the festival's suspension.

Incidents and public safety

Among the behaviors deemed problematic, authorities mentioned visitors trespassing on private property to use restrooms, and even cases of excrement being left in residential gardens. Parents also expressed concern after witnessing children being jostled on crowded sidewalks, which heightened fears for the safety of local residents.

Despite the cancellation, a season still eagerly awaited

Even though the official festival won't be held, the cherry trees will of course continue to bloom in the spring, and Arakurayama Sengen Park is expected to attract many visitors eager to see the sakura and Mount Fuji. To better manage the impact of this influx, the city is planning measures such as adding temporary restrooms, increasing security, and improving parking.

A broader trend in Japan

This cancellation ultimately reflects a more general difficulty encountered by several very popular Japanese destinations, where mass tourism - stimulated by the weak yen and the rise of viral images on social networks - now poses challenges in terms of managing flows and coexistence with local communities.

In summary, the discontinuation of the Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom Festival in 2026 underscores the growing tensions between international tourism and protecting the local quality of life. While the flower season remains a highlight in Japan, this decision marks a significant step in how iconic sites manage visitor influx.

Those strange little gestures that flight attendants make without us noticing

