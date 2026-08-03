These destinations would be ideal for solo travel, according to a study.

Solo travel is increasingly appealing to people seeking freedom and new discoveries. Before booking a ticket, however, one question often arises—especially among women: safety. An international study highlights several destinations renowned for their stability, offering a reassuring environment for embarking on an adventure with complete peace of mind.

Iceland, the ultimate destination for solo travelers

When it comes to peaceful destinations, Iceland once again emerges as the top choice. According to the Global Peace Index 2026, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace , the country retains its first-place ranking for the nineteenth consecutive year.

This distinction is largely due to a very low crime rate and the absence of a standing army. Locally, this translates into a feeling of tranquility, whether in cities or amidst the wild landscapes. The roads are well-maintained, accommodation options are plentiful, and travel is easy to arrange – all advantages for exploring the country at your own pace.

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Slovenia, a microcosm of Europe waiting to be discovered

Ranked fourth, Slovenia stands out as an excellent option for those wishing to travel in Europe. Its main advantage? Its compact size, which allows for easy travel from a vibrant capital to verdant mountains or the Adriatic coast.

The journeys remain relatively short, which limits late-night travel and makes planning a trip easy. An ideal destination for enjoying a beautiful diversity of landscapes without spending hours in transit.

New Zealand, perfect for long getaways

Ranked second in the 2026 Global Peace Index, New Zealand remains a top choice for adventure travelers. The country is particularly appreciated for its infrastructure tailored to independent travelers, with a wide selection of hostels and friendly accommodations.

Solo travel is a well-established culture there, which fosters encounters and exchanges. Another significant advantage is that English is the official language, simplifying everyday tasks and getting around.

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A useful classification, but one to be interpreted with nuance.

While this ranking is an excellent indicator, it should not be considered an absolute guarantee. The Global Peace Index primarily measures the overall stability of countries, taking into account criteria such as conflict, militarization, and internal tensions. However, it does not necessarily reflect the feelings or daily experiences of someone traveling alone. Each destination has its own unique characteristics, and the experience can vary depending on the itinerary, local customs, and the traveler's profile.

Good reflexes remain essential.

Even in the highest-ranked countries, a few precautions can help ensure a more peaceful trip. Before departure, it's advisable to consult official travel recommendations, share your itinerary with a friend or family member, and, when possible, arrive during the day. Learning about local customs also helps you make the most of your stay.

Ultimately, this ranking primarily serves as a starting point for choosing your next destination. It reminds us that there's no single reality to solo travel: conditions can vary greatly from one country to another. With proper preparation and information, you can set off with greater peace of mind and fully enjoy your adventure.