How to choose the best seat on a long-haul flight

Flying for several hours is an adventure… but also a real test of comfort. The good news is: choosing your seat can transform your flight experience. Whether you dream of sleeping, moving around regularly, or simply traveling peacefully, a few tips can help you find the seat that suits you best.

Porthole or aisle: it all depends on your habits

The great debate always begins with this question: porthole or aisle?

The window seat appeals to travelers who enjoy admiring the scenery, leaning against the wall to sleep, or simply seeking a bit more peace and quiet. However, you'll need to ask your neighbors to get up if you want to stretch your legs.

The aisle seat is perfect if you like to get up regularly, walk around, or stretch without disturbing the rest of the row. However, you'll be more likely to be disturbed by other passengers or cabin crew.

As for the middle seats, they often remain the least popular, mainly because they offer less personal space.

The most spacious seats: the best deals to know

If your priority is to gain a few precious centimeters for your legs, some places are worth a look.

Rows located at emergency exits generally offer more generous space.

Seats installed behind a partition, also called "bulkhead", also allow for considerable legroom at the front.

These seats do have some unique features, however. The armrests are sometimes fixed, and carry-on luggage often needs to be stowed in the overhead compartments during takeoff and landing. This is something to consider depending on your travel habits.

Areas to avoid if you're looking for peace and quiet

Not all seats provide the same level of comfort.

Seats near toilets or galleys are often busier, with regular comings and goings and more noise.

The last rows can also be less pleasant, particularly because some seats recline less or are located near these busy areas.

Conversely, seats located above the wings offer a less unobstructed view, but they are often appreciated by travelers sensitive to turbulence, as this part of the aircraft is generally more stable.

A word of advice: book now!

The most sought-after seats disappear quickly. So, as soon as you buy your ticket, or when online check-in opens, remember to select your seat if this option is available. Some airlines charge for the most comfortable seats. On a flight lasting several hours, this extra charge can be worthwhile if you want to travel in optimal comfort.

Choose according to your needs… not those of others

The ideal seat is not the same for everyone.

If you hope to sleep for a good part of the journey, a window seat away from the passageways will often be an excellent choice.

If you like to get up regularly or travel with a young child, an aisle seat or a row with a partition may be more practical.

Before booking, it can also be helpful to consult the cabin layout of your flight using specialized websites, which list the strengths and minor drawbacks of each seat.

Ultimately, there's no such thing as a perfect seat, but rather a seat that suits your needs. Some travelers swear by a window seat, while others prefer an aisle. The key is to choose a seat where you'll feel comfortable throughout the entire journey. Because on a long-haul flight, a few minutes spent selecting the right seat can make all the difference once you're airborne.