The 3 best destinations to escape the heatwave

When temperatures soar and the heat becomes unbearable, certain destinations offer a true respite from the heat. With wild landscapes, mild climates, and unspoiled nature, these places allow you to enjoy summer in a different way, at the pace of the mountains, fjords, or vast Nordic landscapes.

1. Iceland, the kingdom of freshness

If you're looking for a refuge from the heatwaves, Iceland ticks many boxes. Located just outside the Arctic Circle, this spectacular island enjoys pleasant summer temperatures, a far cry from the oppressive heat experienced in some parts of the world. Here, you'll find wide-open spaces, impressive waterfalls, majestic glaciers, bubbling geysers, and natural hot springs. Summer is the perfect season to explore its unique landscapes, with particularly long days thanks to the midnight sun. It's an invitation to slow down, breathe, and fully appreciate nature's grandeur.

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2. Norway, a getaway between fjords and mountains

Another Nordic destination that appeals to fans of mild climates is Norway. With its spectacular fjords, verdant mountains, and charming coastal villages, the country offers the perfect setting to recharge during the warmer months. Even in summer, temperatures generally remain temperate, especially near the coast and at higher altitudes. Activities include hiking with panoramic views, boat trips through the heart of the fjords, and exploring cities like Bergen. Norway allows you to experience an active and refreshing summer without suffering from the oppressive heat.

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3. The Alps, a natural refuge within easy reach

No need to travel across Europe to find some respite from the heat. Mountain ranges, like the Alps, are true havens of peace when the plains become stifling. Thanks to the altitude, temperatures are naturally more pleasant, with cool nights and more bearable days. In summer, the mountains transform into a vast playground: hiking, swimming in high-altitude lakes, mountain biking, or simply relaxing while admiring the alpine scenery. It's a getaway that invites you to reconnect with yourself and with nature, all while enjoying a soothing environment.

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Destinations that allow you to enjoy summer in a different way

Beyond their milder climate, these destinations offer another advantage: they provide a different way to experience the summer season. Less heat exhaustion, often more restful nights, and more enjoyable outdoor activities—all these factors can make a world of difference for those sensitive to high temperatures. Choosing cooler regions also allows you to discover landscapes less focused on beaches and intense sunshine. It's a different way to travel, closer to nature and more geared towards well-being.

Escaping the heat is not a choice available to everyone.

While escaping to cooler climes might seem appealing, it's important to remember that this remains a privilege. Not everyone has the time, budget, or freedom to travel to escape the heat. Work, family, or financial constraints can make these getaways impossible for many. For many, summer is also spent at home, with "local solutions" to better cope with the temperatures: seeking out green spaces, taking advantage of the cooler hours of the day, or adapting their daily routine to maintain comfort.

Some tips for planning a refreshing getaway

Even in the height of summer, these destinations require appropriate packing. Bring warm clothes, a waterproof jacket, and good shoes to comfortably enjoy outdoor activities. The popularity of these regions during the warmer months can also lead to high demand: it's best to book accommodation and activities well in advance.

Iceland, Norway, or the Alps: these destinations remind us that there are countless ways to enjoy summer. Between spectacular landscapes, fresher air, and rejuvenating moments, they offer an alternative to holidays in intense heat for those lucky enough to visit.