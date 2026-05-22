These dogs recreated the most iconic looks from the 2026 Met Gala and the internet loves it

The most talked-about red carpet of the moment wasn't just for celebrities… it was for dogs too. In New York, the quirky "Pet Gala 2026" transformed four-legged companions into true fashion icons for one night only. Between miniature dresses, shimmering capes, and cutting-edge couture references, the internet, of course, couldn't resist.

The Met Gala, canine version

Two weeks after the famous 2026 Met Gala, New York hosted another event: the Pet Gala. Held at the Cineplay theater, this event revisits the most memorable red carpet looks each year… with dogs as models. The concept? To recreate the stars' looks in versions adapted to different canine body types, from Chihuahuas to Dachshunds. An idea that blends haute couture with a passion for animals.

The project was conceived by Anthony Rubio, a designer specializing in dog fashion. For over ten years, he has been creating canine reinterpretations of major fashion moments. This year, he drew inspiration from the silhouettes seen on celebrities such as Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Anne Hathaway.

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BeBe, Kima and George: the real stars of the red carpet

It's impossible to talk about the Pet Gala without mentioning its furry stars.

BeBe, a little Pekingese dog, caused a sensation with a miniature version of the hand-painted dress worn by Anne Hathaway.

Meanwhile, Kima the chihuahua embodied Beyoncé's flamboyant spirit with a feathered cape, a jeweled headdress and a sparkling dress.

Among the gentlemen, George, a wire-haired dachshund, adopted A$AP Rocky's pastel look with a pale pink coat and refined bow tie.

Other dogs also made a lasting impression, such as Priscilla the Brussels Griffon, Chanel the Maltese Bichon Frise, or Bastian, a terrier mix with an ultra-fashionable look.

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Why the Internet is completely crashing

The Pet Gala's success rests on a perfectly calibrated mix: stylish dogs, instantly recognizable pop culture references, and a healthy dose of self-deprecation. Videos and photos from the event quickly flooded social media, generating thousands of heartwarming reactions. The project also celebrates handcrafted creativity, with real design and construction work behind each outfit.

Laughter, yes… forgetting animal welfare, no

While these images may seem adorable, they also deserve a bit of perspective. Dogs—like all animals—are not accessories, dolls, or plush toys meant to entertain the internet. Beyond the "cute" aesthetic, it's essential to keep their comfort, consent, and well-being in mind. The success of viral animal content sometimes leads to animals being transformed into "performance objects" or trends. Feeling affection is fine, but don't forget that a dog remains a living being with its own limitations and needs.

The same vigilance is needed regarding AI-generated images that are flooding social media. Behind this "fun" content lies a less lighthearted reality: the widespread use of artificial intelligence is jeopardizing many creative professions, particularly those of illustrators, cartoonists, and visual artists. Admiring a creation also means reflecting on how it was produced—and who truly benefits from it.

Ultimately, with its ultra-stylish dogs and mini outfits inspired by the biggest stars, the Pet Gala 2026 has once again turned the internet into a haven for canine fashion. Between fascination with "too cute" animals and enthusiasm for viral content, maintaining a critical perspective remains essential: a dog is never a toy or a fashion accessory.