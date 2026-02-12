He admits to lying about "his dog being taken away" and sparks outrage among internet users.

Social media can be an incredible playground, but also a real minefield. Cyril Schreiner, a French content creator known for his humorous videos on TikTok and Instagram, learned this the hard way. His latest "prank," simulating the kidnapping of his pug Albert, triggered a massive wave of anger online, turning what he considered a "joke" into a viral scandal.

The hoax that went too far

It all started about a month ago. Cyril Schreiner created fake surveillance footage showing the alleged abduction of Albert by masked strangers (he didn't even use his real dog: a sack of potatoes served as a stand-in). On February 5th, he posted a touching video where he "found" Albert, feigning immense relief. His followers, moved by the story, then shared their own stories of lost pets, believing the whole thing was staged.

The confession and public apology

Faced with mounting pressure and controversy, Schreiner admitted his lie on February 10th in an apology video posted on TikTok and Instagram. He explained that his initial intention was purely humorous: "I wanted to create entertainment, joy," he said, while acknowledging that some things "are not for jokes." He admitted to acting foolishly and insisted that he never meant to disrespect people who had actually lost their pets.

Cyril Schreiner also shared that he had had "a difficult personal year," marked by a gradual disillusionment with social media and an almost automatic production of videos. He maintains that he did not act out of financial calculation, but admits to having lost partnerships, credibility, and money because of this fake kidnapping.

The explosive anger of internet users

Despite these apologies, the public reaction was fierce. Thousands of internet users expressed their outrage, calling the gesture "manipulative," "disrespectful," or worse. Many felt that "this hoax trivializes the pain of families who have genuinely suffered pet theft." Calls for a boycott proliferated: likes were removed, subscriptions canceled, and there were even threats of legal action against the platforms for misinformation. In just a few days, Cyril Schreiner went from popular influencer to digital pariah.

This case perfectly illustrates the risks of creating content at any cost. Cyril Schreiner, who built his reputation on absurdist humor and family sketches, joins a list of influencers who have crossed the line into humor. Animal lives are not something to be trifled with, and it is unacceptable to exploit their plight to generate buzz. Pretending an animal abduction, even for a supposed sketch, trivializes a real trauma experienced by thousands of families whose pets have been tragically stolen. This type of content crosses an ethical line: behind the humor lies real suffering, and this should never be used as mere "comedic material."

Ultimately, this controversy is not just a "one-off scandal": it serves as a reminder to all content creators and their communities. Engagement and buzz should not take precedence over respect and responsibility. The case of Cyril Schreiner and his pug Albert demonstrates that on social media, the line between humor and disrespect can be very thin.