Social media star Punch the monkey is no longer alone: his new photos are melting hearts online.

Animal life
Tatiana Richard
@nexta_tv / X (anciennement Twitter)

You may have already seen his adorable face on your screens. Punch, a young macaque who went viral, continues to melt hearts online. Behind these heartwarming images, his story also raises deeper questions about our relationship with animals.

A story that shocked internet users

Born in the summer of 2025 in a zoo near Tokyo, Punch had a difficult start. During a heatwave, his mother, weakened by the conditions, reportedly rejected him—a rare behavior, but one observed in some primates under stress. Very quickly, images of the little monkey alone, often clinging to a stuffed animal, circulated widely on social media. His vulnerability touched thousands of people. Many saw him as "a symbol of resilience," a sensitive little being seeking comfort however he could.

Since then, Punch's situation seems to be improving. Over the past few weeks, the young macaque has been introduced to other members of his species. Recent images from the Ichikawa City Zoo show Punch less isolated and more in contact with other monkeys. This development has reassured some internet users.

Touching images… but to be interpreted with nuance

It is precisely these new interactions that have recently gone viral on social media. In several photos, Punch appears alongside another monkey, exchanging gestures perceived as affectionate. These widely shared scenes have generated a great deal of emotion. They give the impression of a positive turning point, a gentler daily life. However, it is important to maintain perspective. Animal behavior is complex and cannot always be interpreted using human codes. What you perceive as a hug may reflect other social dynamics specific to primates.

Between sincere emotion and conscious observation

While Punch evokes such strong emotions, his story doesn't leave everyone indifferent, for the same reasons. Some animal rights organizations, like One Voice , are calling for a more nuanced perspective on these images. They remind us that behind the emotion lies a harsher reality: Punch is still a young animal who has experienced isolation, living in a captive environment where many monkeys are confined to a limited space.

The association also emphasizes a crucial point: virality. Every share, every view, every reaction contributes to amplifying the visibility of this type of content. This visibility can, in some cases, serve economic interests linked to tourism or the attractiveness of zoos. Feeling tenderness towards Punch is profoundly human. However, this story also invites us to look beyond the images. Animal welfare cannot be reduced to a few photos or videos, however touching they may be.

In summary, Punch continues to captivate audiences today, offering both heartwarming images and broader debates. Its evolution seems to demonstrate a form of gradual adaptation, while reminding us that the animal world is often more complex than what we see on screen.

Tatiana Richard
Tatiana Richard
As a writer, I explore beauty, fashion, and psychology with sensitivity and curiosity. I enjoy understanding the emotions we experience and giving a voice to those who help us better understand ourselves. In my articles, I strive to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and our everyday experiences.
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