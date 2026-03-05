Are our pets spending too much time in front of screens?

Television on in the background, bird videos on YouTube, or a tablet left on the floor... screens are now part of the decor in many homes. But what about our dogs and cats? Are they truly captivated by these bright images, and more importantly, is it good for their well-being?

Do animals really see what's happening on the screen?

Contrary to a long-held belief, dogs and cats can indeed perceive images displayed on modern screens. Older televisions, with their lower refresh rates, produced a flickering effect that dogs easily detected due to their highly sensitive vision. With today's high-definition screens, the image appears much smoother to them.

According to the American Kennel Club , dogs can now more easily track movement on screen, which explains why some seem to watch television so attentively. Cats, on the other hand, are particularly attracted to fast movements. The silhouette of a bird or a fish crossing the screen can trigger their natural hunting instinct. Their alert bodies, bright eyes, and tiny paws ready to pounce are all evidence of this very feline curiosity.

A simple form of entertainment… or a real stimulus?

In response to this interest, some platforms now offer programs specifically designed for animals: birds pecking, squirrels hopping, or fish swimming peacefully. A study published in 2022 in Applied Animal Behaviour Science observed dogs' reactions to different types of television images.

Researchers observed that dogs reacted most strongly to scenes depicting other dogs, accompanied by familiar sounds such as barking. Static landscapes, on the other hand, elicited far less interest. However, the reaction varied considerably depending on temperament. Some dogs followed the screen enthusiastically, heads tilted and ears pricked, while others preferred to completely ignore the visual spectacle.

Do screens pose a danger?

To date, no study has demonstrated that moderate screen time is harmful to animals. However , the RSPCA reminds us that a rich and varied environment remains essential to an animal's well-being. In other words, watching a few animated images is not problematic in itself. On the other hand, leaving a dog alone for several hours with the television on does not replace the activities that truly contribute to its health and well-being.

Our companions need to move, smell, explore, and interact. An active body, moving paws, and a stimulated mind are the true ingredients of a fulfilling animal life. In some highly sensitive animals, rapid images or sudden noises can even trigger excessive excitement or a form of frustration.

A matter of personality

As with humans, preferences vary enormously. Some dogs become true spectators, sometimes barking at an animal on the screen. Others walk right past without even noticing. Several factors can explain these differences: age, energy level, breed, or life experience. For cats, a screen can offer brief visual stimulation, but it is rarely as satisfying as interactive play with a feather or a ball.

So, should we limit their "screen time"?

There are no official rules regarding animals. However, experts agree on a simple principle: screen time should remain a bonus, not the main activity. For a happy and well-adjusted dog or cat, the priorities remain walks, interactive games, interactions with their humans, and explorations of the real world.

In short, if your dog settles down for a few minutes to watch a bird on television, you can smile without worry. The real secret to animal well-being isn't found in a screen… but in a rich, active life full of discoveries.