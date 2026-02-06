Suffering from Tourette's syndrome, she shows how her dog helps her manage her tics

Living with tics doesn't prevent you from loving, dreaming, or shining. At 23, Baylen Dupree authentically shows how her dog becomes a true ally in calming her body and mind, while raising awareness among millions of people about the reality of Tourette syndrome.

A visual demonstration that speaks for itself

In a video shared in early February on TikTok and Instagram, Baylen Dupree offers a comparison that is as simple as it is moving. At the airport, she films herself at two distinct moments. In the first, she holds her small white dog, Fluffy, comfortably settled on her lap. She pets him; her body is relaxed, her face serene, and her motor and verbal tics are almost nonexistent.

In the second excerpt, she appears alone, without her four-legged companion: involuntary movements reappear, sounds arise without her being able to control them.

This striking contrast concretely illustrates the calming effect of an animal's presence on its nervous system. It's not magic, but a powerful emotional mechanism: contact, emotional security, and gentleness reduce stress, and therefore the intensity of the tics.

Fluffy's essential role: more than an animal, an emotional support

Fluffy is not simply an adorable dog. He acts as a true emotional anchor. His presence reassures, stabilizes, and provides security. By reducing anxiety, he indirectly helps to decrease the frequency and intensity of the tics. This bond between human and animal illustrates the therapeutic power of emotional relationships, whether human or interspecies.

A life lived in the public eye, but never reduced to a diagnosis.

With millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, Baylen Dupree doesn't hold back from sharing her daily life. She goes even further by sharing her journey in a reality TV series on the TLC network, "Baylen Out Loud." Season 2 follows her efforts to better manage her tics, obsessive-compulsive disorder, relationships, emotions, and love life.

Engaged to Colin Dooley since February 2025, she is actively planning her wedding. She describes the upcoming event as "a big family celebration," where she wants to feel beautiful, strong, and completely herself. She even planned floral outfits for her dogs long before choosing the wedding date. A joyful testament to the fact that her life isn't defined by her disorder, but is filled with plans, laughter, and love.

Deconstructing misconceptions about Tourette syndrome

Through his publications, Baylen also fights against persistent stereotypes surrounding Tourette syndrome. Contrary to popular belief, he doesn't limit himself to vulgar language. He encompasses:

Motor tics, such as sudden movements of the neck, shoulders or face.

Vocal tics, such as involuntary sounds, words, or phrases.

Increased sensitivity to stress, which amplifies the symptoms.

By showing her unfiltered daily life, she reminds us that this neurological disorder is part of her, but does not define her worth, her beauty, or her ability to live life to the fullest.

Ultimately, Baylen's video transcends social media. It offers a valuable portrayal of a disorder that is often misunderstood. Through raising awareness, personal projects, and everyday resilience, Baylen Dupree embodies a generation that refuses to hide. She chooses to live life to the fullest, to love deeply, and to transform her vulnerabilities into strengths. And Fluffy, her loyal companion, is one of the most beautiful symbols of this.