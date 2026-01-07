Dry skin in winter? Discover the technique that works wonders.

In the depths of winter, the cold attacks the skin and leaves visible marks on the epidermis. With the current temperatures, you may have doubled your moisturizer. However, there is a better skin shield, and its name is surely familiar to you. It's petroleum jelly, the key ingredient in slugging, a trendy beauty practice.

What exactly is slugging?

Since the arrival of the cold weather and the sudden drop in temperatures, you've undoubtedly optimized your beauty routine and doubled down on your skincare in front of the mirror. Your skin is the first victim of winter weather, and you don't need a magnifying glass to see the damage. Redness, apparent dryness, flaking—the signs are unmistakable. Your skin is in critical condition, and even the most nourishing creams on the market don't seem to be enough to save it.

And don't despair, slugging might just put an end to your skin woes and bring you lasting comfort. This beauty jargon term, which follows skin flooding and blush draping and is only understood by bilinguals, comes from the word "slug." Rest assured, the idea isn't to place these slimy creatures on your face and let them create a gooey mask. Slugging uses a well-known ingredient typical of old-fashioned remedies.

This is petroleum jelly, a versatile cream that has the advantage of being rich in vitamins A and E, the main sources of comfort for the skin. It's an excellent remedy for thirsty and dehydrated skin. With its naturally rich texture, it's also often used for burns or irritation lesions.

A beauty gesture from Korea

Sluggling originated in Korea, a territory considered a cosmetic El Dorado and a source of inspiration for beauty enthusiasts worldwide. This part of the globe, still relatively unknown a few years ago, has become the focus of all aesthetic discussions. Korean women are considered prime examples, their flawless skin a testament to their expertise and inexhaustible skincare knowledge. After popularizing layering, sheet masks, and double cleansing, they are now converting us to sluggling.

While in Europe petroleum jelly is mostly used occasionally, in the land of K-Beauty it's ubiquitous. Demonstration TikToks attest to this. Beauty addicts slather themselves in petroleum jelly and share tips on how to use it. Used as a poultice to brighten the complexion, as a night treatment for a glowing complexion upon waking, or as an eye cream for a fresh look, petroleum jelly is an underrated potion.

What dermatologists think

Vaseline, also known by the rather unflattering nickname "original petroleum jelly," immediately sounds less appealing. Yet, even if the product isn't as natural and authentic as aloe vera or shea butter , it undergoes a rigorous purification process before reaching your toiletry bag. Rest assured, it has nothing to do with car fuel. Dermatologists even sing its praises.

In an interview with the media outlet Byrdie , Dr. Landriscina explains the benefits of petroleum jelly. "It acts as a signal that tells your skin to produce more intercellular lipids. It creates a barrier to protect the skin and prevents moisture from escaping."

Vaseline, the key ingredient in slugging, doesn't replace your usual skincare routine. It's not a substitute for your basic moisturizer. It's more of a welcome boost during winter, a particularly harsh season for skin. And this Korean technique isn't suitable for all skin types. Vaseline doesn't take into account the specific needs of different skin types. Its occlusive effect and oily consistency can do more harm than good to acne-prone skin.