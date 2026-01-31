Potato as concealer: the natural trick that works

While there are plenty of high-performance serums and cutting-edge creams on the skincare market, some beauty addicts prefer more natural alternatives. This is the case for this content creator, who swaps her concealer stick for a slice of potato to decongest her skin. This starchy vegetable, usually reserved for delicious gratins, nourishes the skin and provides a quick and easy beauty boost.

Why potatoes help with dark circles under the eyes

Stop searching for your concealer in beauty stores and start looking in your supermarket! The potato, that starchy vegetable often used for fries and that adds body to winter dishes, rivals even the most sophisticated concealers in makeup bags and is making its way from the kitchen to the bathroom. This inexpensive ingredient, a staple with raclette in the heart of winter and a welcome addition to fondue, has benefits that extend far beyond the dinner table.

This is evidenced by a video from content creator @monamakeupdoll . The young woman, who practices a rather experimental beauty routine and solves all her skin problems with the juicy , leafy, and fruity wonders of her kitchen, places potato wedges under her eyes, and that's all it takes to give her a fresh look. While until now we've mostly been prescribed cucumber slices to pamper the eye area, potatoes can also be used there.

Raw potatoes contain starch, vitamin C, potassium, and natural enzymes. This combination gives them a soothing and mildly decongesting effect. As a result, they can help reduce the appearance of puffiness and brighten the eye area.

Its cooling effect also plays a key role. The cold helps to temporarily constrict blood vessels, which can reduce puffiness under the eyes. The starch, meanwhile, leaves a soft feeling on the skin, almost like a natural smoothing veil. It's not a concealer in the makeup sense of the word, but rather a treatment that prepares the skin, making the eyes look more rested.

How to use potatoes as a “natural concealer”

The trick is simple, but requires a little gentleness. Choose a raw potato, well washed and peeled. Then, you have two options. The first is to cut two thin slices and place them under your eyes, on clean skin, for about fifteen minutes. Lying down, let it work its magic while you breathe, listen to a podcast, or do absolutely nothing (and that feels good too).

The second method, a bit more targeted, involves grating a small piece of potato, then squeezing the pulp through a clean compress or cloth to extract the juice. Gently pat this juice onto the eye contour, being careful not to get any in your eyes, and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing. In both cases, the skin often appears fresher and brighter, as if the eyes have recovered a few hours of sleep.

The potato to give the illusion of having the potato

While the potato already surprises us in its "eye care" form, its potential clearly doesn't stop there. This unassuming tuber hides a whole host of beauty benefits that will almost make your kitchen look like a mini cosmetics lab.

On the skin, its juice is often used for its soothing effect. Thanks to its water rich in minerals and starch, potato can calm minor, temporary irritations and sensations of overheating, for example, after sun exposure or exposure to cold. Applied in a thin, grated layer to the face (always on clean skin and for a short time), it leaves the skin feeling softer and more comforted.

Another surprising benefit is its brightening effect. The vitamin C it contains helps to visually revive dull complexions. Some people use it as a homemade lotion, gently patting its diluted juice onto their face to give tired skin a fresher look. It's not a dermatological treatment, but a little " healthy glow " trick that can make all the difference on days when the mirror doesn't look so kind.

What's so appealing about this tip is its unpretentious nature. It reminds us that beauty isn't just found in designer bottles, but also in inherited, intuitive, almost domestic gestures. Using a potato to care for your eyes is a way of saying no to the idea that you always need "more" to feel good.