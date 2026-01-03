She applies matcha to her face and her skin glows with health

Matcha, the favorite drink of "clean girls," rivals coffee and colors every cup. A true elixir of youth, this greenish beverage, sometimes adored, sometimes loathed, is more for our taste buds than our skin. Although matcha pampers us from within, it's rarely used in beauty routines and homemade masks. Matcha migrates from cups to skin to give you an incomparable glow. It's an underrated beauty ingredient. One content creator decided to change that by incorporating it into her skincare routine.

Matcha, a beauty ingredient that's popular

Matcha, a word on everyone's lips. An Instagrammable drink captured from every angle and prepared with reverence within the walls of coffee shops, matcha is garnering praise. And not just from the Parisian elite seeking content for their stories. While matcha is now firmly established in mugs, this green powder, a true gift of nature, is also finding its way into beauty recipes. A key ingredient in trendy cookies and marbled cakes, matcha is migrating from the kitchen cupboard to the bathroom to pamper the skin.

Instead of diluting matcha in oat milk and consuming it orally like the rest of the world, content creator @ tenisha.ward used it as the foundation for her beauty mask. And her skin rejoiced. In a video that garnered over 420,000 views, the serial tester demonstrates a completely different use for matcha: as a topical application. She mixes it with honey and water, then applies this greenish paste to her face. After looking like a Martian for five minutes, her skin displays a glow that no cream could replicate.

Applied to the face, matcha acts as a comprehensive treatment: it helps the skin regain radiance, appear more even, and better defend itself against external aggressors. A real boost for dull or tired complexions. Which is great news for those who don't like the taste of matcha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tenisha Ward (@tenisha.ward)

A green powder that reveals natural radiance

Matcha is a well-known "super-ingredient." It has potential in your homemade beauty recipes and makes excellent nourishment for sun-starved, dull skin. What's particularly appealing about matcha is its ability to revive radiance without any artificial effects. It gives the illusion of having applied highlighter without any cosmetic magic.

How? Thanks to its high antioxidant content. It helps the skin fight oxidative stress, responsible for a dull complexion and lack of radiance. Chlorophyll, meanwhile, is known for its gentle purifying effect, ideal when skin looks lackluster or congested.

The result: the complexion appears fresher, more even, as if "rebalanced." A subtle yet noticeable glow that allows you to gently ease into the "no makeup" look. This matcha mask, with its delightful grassy hue, also has a detoxifying effect, which is quite welcome after the holiday indulgences.

A soothing ally for sensitive skin

Unlike some highly active exfoliating powders or masks, matcha is surprisingly gentle. While it can sometimes have a slightly bitter taste, it feels incredibly soft on the skin. It's often suitable for sensitive or redness-prone skin, thanks in particular to its calming properties. Applied as a mask, it helps the skin settle, regain comfort, and reduce any sensation of overheating.

This is also what makes it a popular treatment during periods of stress , fatigue, or seasonal changes, when skin becomes more reactive. So why complicate things when you can keep it simple? Matcha, a green gold still largely untapped in the cosmetics industry, is the beating heart of the most effective beauty potions. Mix it up as much as you like at your sink.

Other beauty recipes using matcha

For matcha purists, this precious powder is reserved solely for the tea ritual. However, it would be a shame to confine it to handcrafted ceramics and not enjoy its benefits in other ways.

Matcha lends itself to many variations depending on the skin's needs. Mixed with honey, it becomes a comforting and radiant mask, perfect for skin lacking softness. Combined with plain yogurt or aloe vera, it offers a fresh and soothing treatment, ideal after a busy day or exposure to cold weather. For those who prefer richer textures, matcha can also be combined with a few drops of a light plant oil, such as jojoba, for a nourishing mask without any greasy residue.

Even your hair can embrace this matcha craze. If you have oily hair, a green avalanche might prove more effective than dry shampoo. To create this hair concoction, as promising as Rapunzel's golden-petaled flowers, mix cornstarch, cocoa powder, rosemary essential oil, and a touch of matcha tea. Apply to the roots with a brush.

Matcha, rarely experienced beyond cardboard cups and viral pastries, has a bright future in front of the mirror. More than just a skin-enhancing treatment, it's raw vitality.