This bread that everyone thinks is "healthy" is actually very high in calories.

For the past few years, certain breads have acquired an almost miraculous aura. Gluten-free, golden brown (and so on), they promise a lighter alternative to traditional white bread. Corn bread clearly falls into this category. However, as Dr. Jimmy Mohamed recently pointed out, this product isn't necessarily the best ally for blood sugar control. Should we banish it altogether? Not so fast: the reality is more nuanced… and much more reassuring.

Cornbread: a flattering reputation, a denser reality

Cornbread is primarily made from corn flour, a flour naturally rich in carbohydrates and often low in fiber. Unlike a well-structured whole-wheat bread, it is more akin to a refined product. As a result, it provides quick, concentrated energy and has a calorie density that can rival, or even surpass, that of a classic wheat bread.

Its positive image often rests on two key arguments: the absence of gluten and perceived easier digestion. These are two appealing aspects for some, but they say nothing, in themselves, about its impact on blood sugar levels. In other words, just because a bread is different doesn't automatically mean it's better suited to everyone.

It's a question of glycemic index, not dietary morality.

On RTL radio, Dr. Jimmy Mohamed highlighted a key point: cornbread has a high glycemic index. This means it causes a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. These sudden fluctuations can lead to cravings, a quicker feeling of hunger, and, in the long term, disrupt metabolic regulation, particularly in people at risk of developing diabetes.

However, a word of caution: discussing the glycemic index is not a condemnation. It's a tool for understanding, not a verdict. Every food has a role, a context, a time. Cornbread isn't inherently "bad," it's simply less beneficial if consumed daily as a staple of the diet, with the assumption that it will automatically provide protection.

More filling breads

For those who wish to better stabilize their blood sugar, other options exist. Sourdough bread, for example, benefits from natural fermentation, which improves digestion and lowers the glycemic index. Buckwheat or spelt bread, richer in fiber, also provides a more gradual and sustained energy release. These breads aren't "magic" either, but they fit more easily into a mindset of digestive comfort and balance, especially when enjoyed, chewed slowly, and accompanied by foods rich in protein or healthy fats.

Eat freely… unless your health requires more attention.

And this is where the message needs clarification. Yes, according to Dr. Jimmy Mohamed, cornbread isn't the healthiest option on the shelf, but no, that doesn't mean you have to cut it out or feel guilty with every bite. Bread, by its very nature, isn't a salad. It provides energy, comfort, and companionship. And that's perfectly fine.

Unless medically indicated, it is neither necessary nor desirable to count every calorie or live in a state of permanent restriction. If your health depends on strict blood sugar control, then vigilance is essential. Otherwise, eating should remain a free and joyful activity. True balance lies not in prohibition, but in mindfulness.

In short, it's important to know what you're eating, understand its potential effects, and then choose foods based on your needs, your body, and your cravings. Cornbread can absolutely remain a treat, without any guilt associated with eating, as part of a generally varied diet. Do your research, listen to your body… and enjoy!