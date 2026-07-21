These fruits are the most effective for staying hydrated during periods of intense heat.

Nutrition
Léa Michel
Photo d'illustration : RDNE Stock project / Pexels

When temperatures soar, your body needs water more than ever to function properly. While drinking regularly remains essential, certain water-rich fruits can also give your hydration a significant boost. Discover which ones to choose to combine freshness, deliciousness, and well-being all summer long.

Watermelon, the star of sweltering days

If there's one fruit that everyone loves as soon as the weather warms up, it's watermelon.Composed of approximately 92% water , it's one of the most hydrating foods. In addition to being naturally refreshing, it provides vitamins and antioxidants, all while remaining light. Whether sliced, in a fruit salad, or blended into a homemade drink, it's a perfect addition to any snack break and helps boost your water intake.

Melon and red berries: the winning duo of summer

Melon is just as appealing as watermelon. It too contains a high water content and delights with its fragrant flesh. It's an excellent choice for a treat that also refreshes your body. Strawberries, raspberries, and other berries also deserve a place on your plate. Made up of more than 90% water, they are also rich in vitamins and add a touch of color to your summer snacks.

Citrus fruits, a refreshing burst of energy

Oranges, grapefruits, or lemons: citrus fruits are especially welcome when the temperature rises. Their high water content, combined with their richness in vitamin C, makes them ideal companions during the summer. Enjoyed in segments, in a fruit salad, or freshly squeezed, they offer a delightful sensation of freshness while awakening the taste buds.

Cucumber, an underrated but ultra-hydrating fruit

Although often considered a vegetable in cooking, the cucumber is botanically a fruit. And it boasts a significant advantage: it's composed of approximately 96% water, making it one of the most hydrating foods. Crisp and light, it easily finds its place in a salad, a sandwich, or even homemade flavored water to add an extra touch of freshness.

Fruits supplement hydration, but do not replace water.

These water-rich fruits are invaluable allies when the heat sets in. To fully enjoy their qualities, choose them when they are fresh and ripe.

However, they should never replace water. Drinking regularly throughout the day remains the most important way to prevent dehydration, especially during heat waves. Fruits simply complement these intakes, while also providing flavor, vitamins, and a pleasant feeling of freshness.

Watermelon, melon, citrus fruits, berries, or cucumber: so many delicious options to enjoy a variety of flavors this summer. A wonderful way to take care of yourself while savoring seasonal produce.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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