What will athletes eat at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

At the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, food is much more than just a matter of nutrition: it's a true showcase of Italian culinary expertise. Every day, in the various villages, more than 10,000 meals are served to athletes from all over the world.

Pasta shaped like Olympic rings

The menus cater to all needs: energy-rich dishes for endurance sports, lighter meals for athletes requiring more speed or precision, not to mention vegan, gluten-free, and halal options. The guiding principle: to nourish everyone without compromising performance or the pleasure of eating. According to Euronews , the kitchens of the Milan Olympic Village use approximately 3,000 eggs and 450 kilos of pasta daily—a powerful and appetizing symbol.

On February 11, the athletes enjoyed a moment that was both delicious and symbolic. According to Konbini, Michelin-starred Italian chef Carlo Cracco created pasta in the shape of the Olympic rings, served in the style of pasta alla crudaiola—a fresh recipe made with tomatoes, mozzarella, and olive oil. This unique pasta, created especially for the event, went viral on social media, embodying both Italian culinary creativity and the spirit of unity of the Games. It was the most Olympic meal they could have dreamed of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Olympic Games (@olympics)

Between fuel and conviviality

In an environment like the Olympics, every bite counts. Nutrition isn't just about keeping athletes in shape; it contributes to their psychological well-being, team cohesion, and cultural exchange. In the 24-hour dining halls, it's not uncommon to see athletes chatting over a plate of pasta or a Neapolitan pizza, creating a space for relaxation and connection between competitions.

The organizers also emphasize that these meals reflect the host country's philosophy: Italian-style conviviality. With fresh produce, local ingredients, and respect for traditions, the athletes discover a whole facet of Italian culture, without ever losing sight of their nutritional goals.

In short, meals at the 2026 Olympics combine efficiency, excellence, and pleasure. Beyond calories and diet plans, there is a true celebration of taste. In the Olympic villages, eating becomes an Olympic act in its own right—a way to recharge while savoring the Italian dolce vita.