At 44, she lost 21 kg simply by changing the composition of her plate

After years of yo-yo dieting and guilt surrounding food, Arpita Nandi, an accountant from Kalkallo, Australia, found a different path. Rather than focusing on her weight, she decided to rethink her relationship with food and her body, in order to rediscover pleasure, energy, and self-confidence.

When the kitchen becomes a refuge… and a trap

During lockdowns, cooking was much more than just a meal for Arpita: it was comfort, a moment of creativity and joy. "My daily happiness was cooking. It was my only pleasure outside of work," she confides . Except that little by little, the heavy meals and established habits began to take a toll on her physical and mental well-being.

This observation is very common: we can all find comfort in what nourishes us, and there's nothing wrong with that. The real challenge, as Arpita discovered, is not to "correct" her body, but to find inner balance and reconnect with her true needs.

The turning point: listening to oneself and one's body

For Arpita, the turning point didn't come from seeing a number on the scale, but from becoming aware of her emotional and physical state. "I felt exhausted and disconnected from myself. I realized that the only person who could help me was myself," she explains. She then sought to understand why she ate, how her body reacted, and how her eating habits reflected her daily life.

With the help of psychologists and coaches, she worked on her body image and her relationship with food. The goal wasn't to change her body or punish herself for every slip-up, but to learn to listen to her body, to eat without guilt, and to rediscover joy in her meals.

A simple method: pleasure and balance

Arpita gradually reorganized her meals, not to lose weight, but to feel good and satisfied. She discovered that playing with portion sizes, adding fruits and vegetables, and planning her meals could give her vitality without ever feeling deprived. She continues to cook what she loves, but with mindfulness and enjoyment.

She also incorporates gentle physical activities—yoga, meditation, and walks—to support her overall well-being, not to "burn calories." Her body, her most precious ally, is treated with respect and love, not as "a project to be remodeled."

The real message: love yourself first

Today, Arpita feels stronger and more confident, not because she has lost weight, but because she has chosen to love and listen to herself. "Health is so much more than numbers on a scale. Investing in your well-being is investing in your happiness and peace of mind. Discipline isn't about restriction, but about paying attention to yourself."

Her journey highlights a crucial truth: weight loss is not a quick fix for emotional challenges or insecurities. Sometimes, real change begins in the mind, with the help of professionals, the support of loved ones, and acceptance of one's body as it is.

Ultimately, the path to well-being isn't a strict diet or a physical transformation. It's written with love, patience, and self-respect. And on this journey, every meal, every movement, every moment of rest becomes an act of care and celebration for your body.