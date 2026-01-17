The "foodtokers," those creators who are shaking up the rules of cuisine

On TikTok, cooking is a different experience altogether. Gone are the long, professorial videos: now it's all about quick videos, precise techniques, humor, and daring. Foodtokers, these creators specializing in cooking, are transforming the platform into a global culinary laboratory. Between viral recipes, expertly captured sound effects, and reimagined versions of traditional dishes, they are redefining our relationship with the art of cooking.

When 15 seconds is enough to create desire

TikTok imposes a short format – and that's precisely what stimulates creativity. The result: visually striking and accessible recipes that do away with unnecessary explanations. Microwave poached eggs, three-ingredient rainbow desserts, quick sauces: everything unfolds at breakneck speed, driven by fast-paced editing and catchy music.

These mini cooking lessons are not just entertaining. They convey practical tips: how to chop an onion without tears, how to replace sugar with a banana, how to whip cream by hand without sophisticated utensils… Technical skills made simple and reusable on a daily basis.

Sound becomes an ingredient in its own right

Beyond visuals, food bloggers rely on sound to capture attention. The sizzle of hot oil, the crunch of bread being sliced, the soft sound of dough tearing: these auditory elements trigger a physical reaction in internet users. We salivate, we get hungry, we want to try it.

Some go even further, drawing inspiration from "mukbang," a format originating in Korea where the act of eating is filmed, often in extreme close-up. The result: hypnotic videos, sometimes controversial, but which have accumulated tens of billions of views under the hashtag #foodasmr.

World cuisine at your fingertips

Thanks to TikTok, dishes from around the world are also gaining new visibility. Pad Thai, injera, dosa, feijoada… recipes long reserved for connoisseurs are becoming popular thanks to creators who break them down step by step. They adapt the instructions, translate measurements, and offer ingredient substitutions. This newfound accessibility is also causing sales to skyrocket in specialty grocery stores. Internet users are exploring cuisines they might never have encountered otherwise, resulting in a genuine cultural exchange.

When tips become a subject of debate

Some culinary experiments, however, raise eyebrows. Melted cheese on fruit, fried pickles, frozen yogurt with ketchup… between brilliant inventions and questionable experiments, foodies aren't afraid of anything. While some ideas are a pleasant surprise, others spark a storm of protest in the comments. Nevertheless, even the failures go viral – and that's precisely the point: to try, fail, and try again.

A freer, less intimidating cuisine

Foodwatchers film from their real kitchens, sometimes in real time, with all that entails: cluttered countertops, children wandering by, mistakes made live. This authenticity is refreshing. It demystifies cooking and frees people from inhibitions. You no longer need a pristine countertop or high-end utensils to get started. "If she can do it with three pans and a microwave, why can't I?" many people think.

TikTok, participatory cooking

On TikTok, cooking has even become a collective game. Viral challenges, regional duels, chain remixes of recipes… When a dish goes viral, thousands of versions appear within hours. Users no longer simply follow a recipe: they transform it, personalize it, and comment on it. A lively, playful, and deeply community-oriented approach.

In short, foodies aren't just filming what they cook: they're changing the way we learn, share, and celebrate food. Less standardized and more inclusive, this new wave inspires us to be daring, to experiment, to make mistakes, and to try again. Cooking is no longer reserved for experts: it's becoming a collective, creative… and contagious adventure.