Are you lactose intolerant? These recipes will delight you.

Lactose intolerance doesn't mean you have to give up creamy dishes, melt-in-your-mouth gratins, or indulgent desserts. With a few well-chosen ingredients, you can continue to cook with pleasure and creativity. These simple, generous recipes, full of great ideas, prove it.

Lactose, without the frustration

Lactose intolerance is linked to an insufficient production of lactase, the enzyme that digests the sugar naturally present in animal milk. And if our relationship with milk deserves to be questioned, it's also because it was originally a food intended for newborn mammals.

In humans, the ability to continue digesting lactose after weaning is not a universal norm: it results from an evolutionary adaptation that appeared in certain populations over time. In other words, our bodies are not naturally designed to consume animal milk throughout our lives, even though a portion of humanity has gradually adapted to it. Plant-based alternatives therefore offer a simple way to enjoy creamy textures and comforting flavors, without sacrificing the pleasure of cooking.

Creamy pumpkin soup with coconut milk

Soft, colorful and ultra-comforting, this velvety soup ticks all the boxes for a successful starter.

Sauté a chopped onion in a drizzle of olive oil.

Add 800g of cubed butternut squash, a clove of garlic and 600ml of vegetable stock.

Let it simmer for about 20 minutes, until the squash is very tender.

Blend finely, then add 150 ml of coconut milk off the heat.

A pinch of cumin and a few toasted pumpkin seeds will provide the finishing touch.

The little secret to this recipe? Coconut milk provides a velvety and generous texture that perfectly replaces cream.

Potato gratin with oat cream

Did you think a creamy gratin was only for fans of dairy milk and cream? Think again. Oat cream works wonders here.

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Slice 1 kg of potatoes into thin rounds.

Rub a dish with a garlic clove, then arrange the potatoes in layers, seasoning each layer.

Mix 400 ml of oat cooking cream with a pinch of nutmeg and pour it all over the potatoes.

Bake for about an hour.

Oat cream has a nice advantage: it browns easily and brings a light sweet note, ideal for recapturing the warm spirit of a traditional gratin.

Chocolate mousse with aquafaba

Here's a dessert that's sure to surprise your guests. Its star ingredient? Aquafaba, in other words, the liquid from a can of chickpeas. Yes, really.

Take approximately 150 ml of aquafaba and whisk it with a mixer for 5 to 7 minutes, until you obtain a firm and airy mixture, similar to whipped egg whites.

Melt 200g of dark chocolate, then let it cool slightly.

Gently incorporate the aquafaba in three stages, using a spatula.

Divide into small glasses and leave to rest in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours.

Before you start, simply check the ingredients of the chocolate: some bars may contain powdered animal milk.

Vegetable curry with coconut milk

For a colourful, flavourful and naturally lactose-free recipe, opt for this vegan curry.

Sauté an onion with a drizzle of olive oil, then add a courgette, a carrot, a pepper and 200g of chickpeas.

Sprinkle with a teaspoon of curry and let the spices awaken the vegetables for a few moments.

Pour in 400 ml of coconut milk and simmer for about twenty minutes, until the vegetables are tender.

Serve with basmati rice and some fresh herbs.

This recipe is entirely vegan, generous, and easy to customize depending on the vegetables available in your kitchen.

Ultimately, cooking without lactose is mostly about developing good habits. A plant-based cream here, coconut milk there, and even aquafaba for an airy mousse: the possibilities are far more delicious than they seem. And if digestive issues persist, it's best to consult a healthcare professional, as other factors can cause similar symptoms.