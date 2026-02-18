"Incredible": He walks on the frozen Baltic Sea; his video fascinates internet users

Walking on sea? No, it's not a movie special effect, but a real scene filmed on the shores of the Baltic Sea. In a video that went viral, a man cautiously walks across an endless white expanse, where the water should be rippling. The result: millions of internet users mesmerized by this striking natural spectacle.

A frozen sea, as if suspended in time

The footage was filmed in Germany, on the Baltic Sea coast, after several weeks of intense cold. When temperatures drop below zero for an extended period, some shallow coastal areas can freeze over. This is precisely what the video posted by TikTok user @chrissy_offiziell shows: a sea transformed into a frozen desert.

In the image, the author is running forward. Beneath his feet, a thick, white crust of ice, sometimes striated with natural cracks. On the horizon, there is no sharp visual break: the line between sky and sea blends into an immaculate landscape. The illusion is complete. It almost seems as if he is walking on water. This contrast is what makes the scene so fascinating. The sea evokes movement, depth, energy. Seeing it frozen, silent, almost motionless, disrupts our perceptions.

Why can the Baltic Sea freeze?

Unlike the Atlantic Ocean, the Baltic Sea is a relatively enclosed, low-salinity inland sea. This low salinity makes it more vulnerable to freezing than other European seas. When cold weather persists, especially in the absence of strong winds and waves, the surface can gradually freeze.

The shallower coastal areas freeze first. If temperatures remain low for several days, the ice can become thick enough to support a light weight. This phenomenon isn't entirely new: in countries like Sweden and Finland, the formation of seasonal sea ice is more common. In Germany, however, it remains more sporadic and dramatic. What @chrissy_offiziell's video shows, therefore, is a temporary coastal sea ice, born from a period of intense cold. A rare, almost surreal moment that transforms the familiar landscape into a polar scene.

Fascination… and caution

Reactions to @chrissy_offiziell's video range from amazement to concern. Many internet users describe the images as "incredible," some comparing them to a film set. It must be said that the aesthetic is striking: a perfectly smooth white surface, a figure moving calmly, an almost palpable silence.

Behind the breathtaking spectacle, authorities remind everyone that walking on frozen sea ice carries risks. The thickness of the ice can vary from place to place. Some areas, weakened by currents or temperature fluctuations, can give way without warning. Even if the experiment appears well-controlled, the ice remains an unstable environment. Every winter, rescue services in the Baltic Sea countries warn against venturing outside of designated areas without proper precautions.

When nature goes viral

Beyond the individual feat, this video illustrates the power of social media to transform a meteorological phenomenon into a viral moment. Internet users love rare images, those that challenge visual conventions. A sea frozen for kilometers in Germany is not an everyday occurrence, and the idea of "walking on water" further enhances the spectacular effect.

These sequences also give a concrete face to extreme weather events. Cold waves, often reduced to mere numbers in weather reports, take on a tangible dimension here. We see, we feel, we marvel.

Ultimately, the Baltic Sea, transformed in @chrissy_offiziell's video, offers an almost surreal spectacle. Walking on this frozen expanse feels like an extraordinary feat, a moment suspended between sky and ice. Beyond the fascination, the message is clear: nature, even frozen, retains all its power. It impresses, it inspires, it amazes. And it deserves to be approached with respect.