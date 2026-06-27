This American model is reviving a beach trend with a retro silhouette

Models
Julia P.
@lindseypelas / Instagram

Beachwear takes a major leap into the past. To celebrate her birthday, American model Lindsey Pelas shared a series of sun-drenched photos on Instagram, wearing a one-piece swimsuit with a decidedly retro aesthetic. This outfit revives a charming beach trend: vintage-inspired cuts.

A one-piece dress with a floral print

For this feature, Lindsey Pelas opted for a one-piece swimsuit with a delicate print, blending small flowers and black polka dots. A charming and romantic motif, directly inspired by past decades. Posing outdoors in a sun-drenched desert setting, she perfectly embodies this retro and sunny aesthetic. A beach outfit that stands out from more minimalist designs, emphasizing the undeniable charm of vintage.

The return of the pin-up aesthetic

This look is part of a broader trend. After years dominated by clean lines, beachwear is returning to the pin-up spirit of the 1950s. Structured one-piece swimsuits, floral prints, polka dots, and retro silhouettes are making a strong comeback on the beaches. Polka dots, in particular, are among the season's key patterns, as are floral prints, prized for their romantic appeal. This vintage wave is gaining increasing popularity.

A birthday post

Lindsey Pelas shared these photos to celebrate her birthday. She chose to celebrate outdoors, in a sunny, natural setting, true to her love of summer vibes. Her many followers were quick to send their best wishes and praise the series of luminous pictures.

With this floral print one-piece swimsuit, Lindsey Pelas revives a charming beach trend. By opting for a retro silhouette, she reminds us that vintage is still very much alive and well on the beach. It's sure to inspire those who dream of a sunny and timeless look for summer.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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