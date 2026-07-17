Long plagued by insecurities, this 61-year-old model is changing her perspective on her body.

For years, Paulina Porizkova lived in a world where appearance was paramount. Now 61, the former Czech-Swedish-American model shares a candid account of her relationship with her body, marked by a profound transformation. An inspiring testimony, but one that deserves some nuance.

A journey marked by complexes

On Instagram, Paulina Porizkova posted a video in which she reflects on her relationship with her body. While many have long envied her figure, she explains that she didn't see it that way. As a young girl, she recounts taking her body for granted, without really taking care of it, all the while feeling a constant sense of dissatisfaction.

Despite an international modeling career, she admits to often comparing herself to others and focusing on what she considered imperfect. This pressure illustrates how insecurities don't solely depend on external perceptions.

At 61, a much more peaceful outlook

Over time, her perspective has changed. Today, Paulina Porizkova explains that she feels more gratitude towards her body. She says she appreciates everything it has allowed her to experience over the years and affirms that she is no longer ashamed to show her wrinkles, her skin, or the marks of time. Rather than seeking an idealized image, she prefers to celebrate a body that has always been with her. It's a way of highlighting abilities, life experience, and resilience rather than the pursuit of perfection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov)

Well-being is not solely about physical appearance.

In her testimony, Paulina Porizkova also emphasizes the importance of taking care of one's mind. For her, self-esteem is built as much on mental well-being as on appearance. This more holistic approach encourages a kinder view of oneself. The idea is not to deny age-related changes, but to learn to embrace them with greater compassion and appreciation.

An inspiring message... but one that needs to be put into perspective.

Paulina Porizkova's story may resonate with many people seeking to develop a more peaceful relationship with their bodies. Her journey reminds us that it's possible to change one's perspective on oneself, regardless of age. However, it's important to maintain a certain distance from this experience.

Even though she now claims to be unfiltered and fully accepts the signs of aging, Paulina Porizkova is indeed a former model whose physique largely conforms to current beauty standards. Her professional background, as well as her financial resources, likely grant her privileged access to treatments, fitness coaching, and lifestyle habits that are not available to everyone. Her appearance, therefore, does not reflect that of the majority of women over 60.

Paulina Porizkova's testimony, however, does not lose its value. On the contrary, it serves as a reminder that it is essential not to compare one's own body to that of public figures, whose living conditions are often very different. Self-acceptance is not about achieving an ideal appearance, but about building a more respectful relationship with one's body, regardless of age, body type, or life experiences.