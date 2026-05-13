"Between Brigitte Bardot and Monica Bellucci": on the beach in Rio, this model is causing a stir.

There are photos that transport you to another place at first glance. The one recently shared by French model Romane (@romaneinnc) on her Instagram account clearly falls into this category. Relaxing on a lively Rio de Janeiro beach, the young woman captured a suspended moment, full of sunshine, life, and serenity. And on social media, comments quickly compared her energy to that of the greatest icons of European cinema.

A vibrant scene on the Brazilian sand

In the photo, Romane is comfortably seated on a colorful beach chair, her long, wavy, golden-blonde hair falling over her shoulders. Around her, the bustle of a Rio beach in the middle of the afternoon: street vendors passing by, green and red deck chairs scattered on the sand, strollers and bathers enjoying the sun.

A quintessentially Brazilian scene, where every detail exudes warmth and spontaneity. With her gaze slightly lost on the horizon, minimal makeup, and golden skin, Romane seems perfectly at home in this setting. A relaxed, almost dreamy demeanor that lends the photograph an almost cinematic quality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romane (@romaneinnc)

Fans see her as a "timeless beauty"

It was precisely this atmosphere that captivated her followers. Comments poured in under the post: "between Brigitte Bardot and Monica Bellucci," "I love the style," "this photo is a work of art" ... For many, the image evokes the golden age of European cinema, when radiant heroines illuminated the Mediterranean shores with effortless elegance. And the comparison is far from insignificant.

Brigitte Bardot, an absolute icon of the 1960s, profoundly marked the collective imagination with her appearances on the beaches of Saint-Tropez and her simultaneously "wild" and refined look. Monica Bellucci, on the other hand, has embodied a timeless beauty for decades, one of naturalness and poise. Two different worlds, but the same idea: that of a free woman. A symbolic connection that is as flattering as it is inspiring.

The return of a sunny and natural aesthetic

This post is also part of a broader trend. For the past few months, on Instagram and TikTok, we have been witnessing the great return of a sunny and "filter-free" aesthetic, inspired by the icons of the 60s and 70s.

Natural hair, sun-kissed skin, relaxed looks, everyday scenes rather than overly polished settings… this desire for authenticity is evident in the feeds of many designers and models. Romane's post perfectly illustrates this trend. Far from an overly contrived image, she offers a vibrant, living, and inviting image that inspires wanderlust.

With this simple photo taken on a Rio beach, French model Romane (@romaneinnc) has managed to capture something precious: an emotion. The emotion of endless summers, walks on the sand, and the movie heroines who have shaped the imaginations of so many generations. And judging by the enthusiasm of her fans, we'll clearly be following her from one beach to the next for a long time to come.