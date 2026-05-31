This plus-size model is making a splash with a vintage corset

On her Instagram account, in a powder pink corset with a vintage feel, the American "plus-size" model Paloma Elsesser signs off a look that is as soft as it is striking.

A powder pink corset that's causing a sensation

The timing couldn't have been better: a delicate, powder-pink corset with a structured silhouette and meticulous finishing touches, in a distinctly vintage style. A soft shade, both retro and romantic, that looks like it came straight out of a Hollywood boudoir. On Instagram, the photo immediately sparked a flurry of comments, where her followers praised the confidence with which Paloma Elsesser wears the garment.

A teaser for Victoria's Secret

To accompany her post, Paloma Elsesser opted for a short but explicit caption: "City of Angels!!! Calling all angels!!!" This was accompanied by a mention of the Victoria's Secret brand. A clear reference to Los Angeles' nickname, as well as to the call for "angels" recently launched by the American brand, which is currently preparing its 2026 fashion show and its new cast. Fans were quick to decipher this teaser: bets are already flying about the location and lineup of the next show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by paloma elsesser (@palomija)

Paloma Elsesser, "curvy angel" turned icon

Paloma Elsesser, who first walked the Victoria's Secret runway in 2024, has become one of the leading faces of inclusivity in fashion. In 2023, she even won the prestigious Model of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards—a first for a plus-size model. Since then, she has graced countless magazine covers, campaigns, and runway shows, never compromising her authenticity.

A silhouette that celebrates everything

Beyond the choice of clothing, it's the symbolic power of the image that resonates. By wearing this garment historically associated with a certain 'feminine ideal,' Paloma Elsesser expands the realm of possibilities. A powder pink corset on a body that doesn't conform to the industry's restrictive standards is a subtle yet powerful statement: fashion shouldn't come in two sizes. And the message is getting through, as evidenced by the thousands of enthusiastic reactions to her post.

With this simple image, Paloma Elsesser reminds us why she has established herself as one of the most inspiring figures in contemporary fashion. Blending vintage elegance with a commitment to inclusivity, she proves that even a powder pink corset can be a game-changer.