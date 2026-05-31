This plus-size model is making a splash with a vintage corset

Models
Fabienne Ba.
@palomija / Instagram

On her Instagram account, in a powder pink corset with a vintage feel, the American "plus-size" model Paloma Elsesser signs off a look that is as soft as it is striking.

A powder pink corset that's causing a sensation

The timing couldn't have been better: a delicate, powder-pink corset with a structured silhouette and meticulous finishing touches, in a distinctly vintage style. A soft shade, both retro and romantic, that looks like it came straight out of a Hollywood boudoir. On Instagram, the photo immediately sparked a flurry of comments, where her followers praised the confidence with which Paloma Elsesser wears the garment.

A teaser for Victoria's Secret

To accompany her post, Paloma Elsesser opted for a short but explicit caption: "City of Angels!!! Calling all angels!!!" This was accompanied by a mention of the Victoria's Secret brand. A clear reference to Los Angeles' nickname, as well as to the call for "angels" recently launched by the American brand, which is currently preparing its 2026 fashion show and its new cast. Fans were quick to decipher this teaser: bets are already flying about the location and lineup of the next show.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by paloma elsesser (@palomija)

Paloma Elsesser, "curvy angel" turned icon

Paloma Elsesser, who first walked the Victoria's Secret runway in 2024, has become one of the leading faces of inclusivity in fashion. In 2023, she even won the prestigious Model of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards—a first for a plus-size model. Since then, she has graced countless magazine covers, campaigns, and runway shows, never compromising her authenticity.

A silhouette that celebrates everything

Beyond the choice of clothing, it's the symbolic power of the image that resonates. By wearing this garment historically associated with a certain 'feminine ideal,' Paloma Elsesser expands the realm of possibilities. A powder pink corset on a body that doesn't conform to the industry's restrictive standards is a subtle yet powerful statement: fashion shouldn't come in two sizes. And the message is getting through, as evidenced by the thousands of enthusiastic reactions to her post.

With this simple image, Paloma Elsesser reminds us why she has established herself as one of the most inspiring figures in contemporary fashion. Blending vintage elegance with a commitment to inclusivity, she proves that even a powder pink corset can be a game-changer.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
"Between Brigitte Bardot and Monica Bellucci": on the beach in Rio, this model is causing a stir.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"Between Brigitte Bardot and Monica Bellucci": on the beach in Rio, this model is causing a stir.

There are photos that transport you to another place at first glance. The one recently shared by French...

Why is the modeling industry going through a silent crisis?

The fashion shows continue to inspire dreams, the campaigns remain "impeccable." Yet, behind the scenes, the modeling industry...

This plus-size model makes a splash in a red satin dress

At the Chanel Cruise 2026-2027 show in Biarritz, many looks made a lasting impression. Paloma Elsesser's head-to-toe bright...

"Impossible to forget": this model's crocodile dress is turning heads

There are looks you see and never forget. Anok Yai achieved this on April 23, 2026, at the...

"Icon": This plus-size model revives a forgotten vintage dress

Sometimes all it takes is a simple Instagram post to bring a forgotten piece back into the fashion...

Categorized as "plus size", this model captivates with a black feathered top

A leading figure in the fashion world, Paloma Elsesser has once again captivated attention with a look that...