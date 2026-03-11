British model Kelly Brook shows off her figure, and internet users react.

On the warm sand, British model and actress Kelly Brook proudly shows off her figure. She recently shared a sunny Instagram carousel, where she showcases outfits including a beige one-piece adorned with tropical prints, which accentuates her curves.
A carousel that highlights her curves
In this first image of the carousel, Kelly poses on a beach, her draped and structured look highlighting her figure and curves, with thin straps and an elegant silhouette. The rest of the series showcases other pieces: polka dots or leopard print, always in harmony with her body and radiant in the sunshine.
View this post on Instagram
The fans are in total awe
Reactions poured in under her post: "Your curves are magnificent, queen of the beaches!" , "This outfit is perfect for you, body goals!" , exclaimed her followers, celebrating her confidence and her choice to value so-called generous silhouettes without complexes.
In short, Kelly Brook embodies inclusive beauty on the beaches of Jamaica, proving that curves deserve the most beautiful outfits. This sun-drenched carousel is an ode to self-acceptance, inspiring thousands of fans to love their bodies as they are.