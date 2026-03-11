British model Kelly Brook shows off her figure, and internet users react.

On the warm sand, British model and actress Kelly Brook proudly shows off her figure. She recently shared a sunny Instagram carousel, where she showcases outfits including a beige one-piece adorned with tropical prints, which accentuates her curves.

A carousel that highlights her curves

In this first image of the carousel, Kelly poses on a beach, her draped and structured look highlighting her figure and curves, with thin straps and an elegant silhouette. The rest of the series showcases other pieces: polka dots or leopard print, always in harmony with her body and radiant in the sunshine.

The fans are in total awe

Reactions poured in under her post: "Your curves are magnificent, queen of the beaches!" , "This outfit is perfect for you, body goals!" , exclaimed her followers, celebrating her confidence and her choice to value so-called generous silhouettes without complexes.

In short, Kelly Brook embodies inclusive beauty on the beaches of Jamaica, proving that curves deserve the most beautiful outfits. This sun-drenched carousel is an ode to self-acceptance, inspiring thousands of fans to love their bodies as they are.