On a Brazilian beach, this "curvy" model shows off her figure

Léa Michel
Leslie Sidora, a French "curvy" model of Mauritian and Brazilian origin, lights up Instagram from an iconic beach in Brazil, with Sugarloaf Mountain (mountain at the mouth of Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) as a spectacular backdrop.

A summery look

In this photo carousel, Leslie Sidora first appears in a mirror selfie in a clean and bright bathroom, wearing a white two-piece swimsuit that flatters her figure, then strolling on the sand, barefoot, facing the waves and mountains under a cloudy sky. Her natural high bun and smile complete a luminous and serene image, where the soft light of the setting highlights her radiant presence.

Under her posts, Leslie wrote: "Outfit I can't wait to wear again after winter," an optimistic note that echoes the current winter season and promises the return of warmer weather.

The fans are in total awe.

The reactions from her followers poured in with enthusiasm: hearts, flames, and comments like "🔥🔥" , "So beautiful!" , "Queen" , and "Perfection" praised her confidence and magnetic presence. They celebrated an inclusive and powerful beauty that inspires self-acceptance, transforming this post into a true boost of body positivity.

On this Brazilian beach, Leslie Sidora embodies a radiant, curvy figure and a timeless beach look. Her nostalgic caption and these sun-drenched images warm hearts in the depths of winter, inviting us to dream of summer and authenticity.

Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
At 21, this British model reflects on a cosmetic procedure she regrets.

