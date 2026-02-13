Search here...

"Doe eyes": the gaze of this Spanish model is captivating

Models
Léa Michel
@wolfiecindy/Instagram

Cindy Kimberly, a Spanish model of Dutch origin known as @wolfiecindy on Instagram, is setting the internet ablaze with a recent selfie where her gaze is "particularly hypnotic," according to her followers. In the photo, her eyes appear even more expressive than usual, amplified by subtle makeup featuring lengthened lashes and soft shades. Fans are showering her with praise, comparing her to "a doe."

A gaze that has captivated for a long time

Cindy Kimberly is no stranger to comments about her slightly almond-shaped eyes, which are often described as "doe-like" or "unreal." In this new photo, the effect is accentuated by natural light, rosy blush, and glossy lips, creating a dreamy depth. Born in the Netherlands but raised in Spain on the Costa Blanca, she rose to fame in 2015 thanks to a post by Justin Bieber ( "Omg who is this!!!" ). Today, with over 7 million followers, she is a model and fashion icon, appearing on magazine covers.

The fans' passionate reactions

The comments are pouring in: "Perfect doe eyes," "She looks like a fairytale heroine," "Your gaze melts my heart every time." Internet users point out that this photo pushes the effect to the extreme, with TikTok tutorials for recreating this viral "doe eyes" look. Many see her as a "romantic muse" and note that her selfies consistently launch beauty trends.

His style and his rise

Cindy excels at artistic portraits, often sharing fan art. Her signature makeup—defined eyes, natural lips—perfectly complements her Hispanic-Indonesian features. From babysitter to influencer, she has walked the runway in Madrid, collaborated with brands, and founded Loba, a trendy and personalized clothing line.

This photo of Cindy Kimberly confirms her power to fascinate: a simple selfie where her doe eyes captivate more than ever. Beyond the buzz, she embodies a timeless beauty that inspires millions, proving that her gaze remains her greatest asset on social media.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
"You're perfect": This plus-size model poses on the beach and sparks reactions

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"You're perfect": This plus-size model poses on the beach and sparks reactions

Model Ava Kia posted a photo of herself by the sea, dressed in faded blue and showing off...

"Incredible charisma": this Swedish model's style is captivating

Elsa Hosk, the iconic Swedish Victoria's Secret model, continues to captivate her millions of Instagram followers with her...

Deemed "too old", this 50-year-old gray-haired model walks the runway for a luxury brand

Long sidelined from the catwalks "because of her age", Stephanie Cavalli, a 50-year-old Italian-Guadeloupean model, has just made...

This plus-size model elegantly revives a vintage Scottish piece.

Plus-size model Alexis Ruby is turning heads with a look that's both bold and elegant. By reimagining an...

This curvy model radiates confidence as she shows off her figure on the beach.

Curvy model Jocelyn Corona is lighting up social media with her photos on a sunny Puerto Rican beach,...

"You wouldn't recognize her": the contrast between this model's naturalness and elegance is striking.

"We don't recognize her" : that's the observation of internet users on social media regarding Loli Bahia. A...

© 2025 The Body Optimist