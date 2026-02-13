"Doe eyes": the gaze of this Spanish model is captivating

Cindy Kimberly, a Spanish model of Dutch origin known as @wolfiecindy on Instagram, is setting the internet ablaze with a recent selfie where her gaze is "particularly hypnotic," according to her followers. In the photo, her eyes appear even more expressive than usual, amplified by subtle makeup featuring lengthened lashes and soft shades. Fans are showering her with praise, comparing her to "a doe."

A gaze that has captivated for a long time

Cindy Kimberly is no stranger to comments about her slightly almond-shaped eyes, which are often described as "doe-like" or "unreal." In this new photo, the effect is accentuated by natural light, rosy blush, and glossy lips, creating a dreamy depth. Born in the Netherlands but raised in Spain on the Costa Blanca, she rose to fame in 2015 thanks to a post by Justin Bieber ( "Omg who is this!!!" ). Today, with over 7 million followers, she is a model and fashion icon, appearing on magazine covers.

The fans' passionate reactions

The comments are pouring in: "Perfect doe eyes," "She looks like a fairytale heroine," "Your gaze melts my heart every time." Internet users point out that this photo pushes the effect to the extreme, with TikTok tutorials for recreating this viral "doe eyes" look. Many see her as a "romantic muse" and note that her selfies consistently launch beauty trends.

His style and his rise

Cindy excels at artistic portraits, often sharing fan art. Her signature makeup—defined eyes, natural lips—perfectly complements her Hispanic-Indonesian features. From babysitter to influencer, she has walked the runway in Madrid, collaborated with brands, and founded Loba, a trendy and personalized clothing line.

This photo of Cindy Kimberly confirms her power to fascinate: a simple selfie where her doe eyes captivate more than ever. Beyond the buzz, she embodies a timeless beauty that inspires millions, proving that her gaze remains her greatest asset on social media.