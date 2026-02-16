At 21, this British model reflects on a cosmetic procedure she regrets.

At just 21, Apple Martin, daughter of American actress Gwyneth Paltrow and British singer-songwriter Chris Martin, is already making a name for herself as a model and rising star. Featured in a "Beauty Secrets" video for Vogue , the young woman revealed her beauty routine as a "stressed-out student"—as well as a cosmetic procedure she had as a teenager that she now regrets. She thus opens up an honest dialogue about beauty pressure, insecurities, and self-acceptance.

"I went through a procedure once... and I regretted it."

In the video, Apple chooses transparency: she admits to having had lip fillers only once, at the age of 18. She explains, however, that she quickly found the result "too big" and didn't recognize herself. This reflection, a few years later, serves as an implicit warning about cosmetic decisions made too early, under the influence of trends and social media.

Far from glorifying the procedure, Apple Martin insists that she has not gone back and that this choice remains for her "an experience from which she learned a lesson." She thus illustrates the dilemma faced by many young adults: wanting to conform to an idealized image while learning to accept their face as it is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by apple martin (@applemartin)

From acne to self-acceptance

In the same video, the young model also opens up about her acne problems in high school, which she describes as "a source of embarrassment and a drop in self-confidence." Without dramatizing it, she recounts how much these breakouts weighed on her self-esteem during adolescence. Today, her message has changed: she reminds us that having pimples or blemishes is part of the human condition and is "not the end of the world."

She emphasizes the impact of stress, which she humorously highlights by showing the small marks on her forehead. Her message is clear: the more you dramatize things, the more your skin suffers. By showing her face without makeup on camera, Apple normalizes a reality that many prefer to hide, and offers a more compassionate vision of beauty.

Between heritage, elegance and models

Apple Martin isn't operating "in a vacuum": she cites her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, and her grandmother, the American actress Blythe Danner, as "two iconic women" whom she deeply admires. Both renowned actresses and style icons, they embody for her "a beauty that is both elegant and assertive." By mentioning them, Apple shows that she is part of a lineage of public figures while simultaneously forging her own path and developing her own image.

This respectful yet detached perspective on her family heritage also sheds light on her relationship with beauty: caught between very high standards, media exposure, and a desire to remain authentic, the young woman tries to find a personal balance. Her honesty about cosmetic procedures—and more—contributes to building a more nuanced image, far removed from the "artificial perfection" often associated with the star system.

By reflecting on a cosmetic procedure she regrets, Apple Martin offers valuable insight into the pitfalls of beauty pressure in the age of filters and social media. Her account blends lucidity, self-deprecation, and a desire for transparency: yes, she tried lip fillers, but she now prefers the temporary and creative solutions offered by makeup. She sends a powerful message to her generation: the important thing is not to erase every "flaw," but to learn to live with one's reflection, making choices that truly reflect who we are.