Search here...

"Incredible charisma": this Swedish model's style is captivating

Models
Léa Michel
@hoskelsa/Instagram

Elsa Hosk, the iconic Swedish Victoria's Secret model, continues to captivate her millions of Instagram followers with her effortless style. Her latest post—a selfie in chocolate leather and matching wide-legged trousers—sparked a flurry of comments, praising her "incredible charisma" and her ability to "always dress with style."

An ultra-charismatic autumnal look

In the photo posted to her Instagram feed @elsahosk, Elsa Hosk poses kneeling in front of a wooden wall, oversized sunglasses perched on her head and iPhone in hand. Her cropped leather jacket with a metal zipper, worn like a deconstructed blazer, pairs perfectly with ultra-loose high-waisted trousers and chunky brown leather pumps. The head-to-toe chocolate monochrome look, enhanced by a discreet leopard-print belt bag, exudes a timeless rock-chic vibe. With slightly wavy blonde hair and a magnetic gaze, Elsa has mastered the art of raw charisma.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by elsa❤️ (@hoskelsa)

Fans are charmed: "Queen of style!"

The reactions are pouring in, unanimous: "Incredible charisma, you're a style legend," "She always knows how to dress with style, perfection," "That attitude… Elsa, you're untouchable." Fans and fashionistas alike are praising a silhouette that combines comfort and sophistication, proving that Elsa Hosk excels in the art of making every outfit iconic.

The Swedish icon who redefines elegance

Elsa Hosk—discovered by Viktor & Rolf, a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2015 to 2018, and later a Michael Kors ambassador—has established a sophisticated personal style. From her Parisian street style looks to haute couture photoshoots, she cultivates a Nordic chic: minimalist, but never bland. This latest Instagram post is a reminder of why she's a fashion icon: a magnetic charisma that transcends trends.

With her signature leather look, Elsa Hosk proves once again that true style lies in attitude. A simple selfie transformed into a fashion lesson, and a charisma that wins everyone over: the Swedish model continues to fascinate, photo after photo.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
Deemed "too old", this 50-year-old gray-haired model walks the runway for a luxury brand

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Deemed "too old", this 50-year-old gray-haired model walks the runway for a luxury brand

Long sidelined from the catwalks "because of her age", Stephanie Cavalli, a 50-year-old Italian-Guadeloupean model, has just made...

This plus-size model elegantly revives a vintage Scottish piece.

Plus-size model Alexis Ruby is turning heads with a look that's both bold and elegant. By reimagining an...

This curvy model radiates confidence as she shows off her figure on the beach.

Curvy model Jocelyn Corona is lighting up social media with her photos on a sunny Puerto Rican beach,...

"You wouldn't recognize her": the contrast between this model's naturalness and elegance is striking.

"We don't recognize her" : that's the observation of internet users on social media regarding Loli Bahia. A...

"It's a big risk": this model's hobby could threaten her career

Kitty Wan is one of the few models who makes a living with her hands. Literally. Specializing in...

This curvy model breaks the rules with a beach outfit in an unexpected color

On Instagram, Denise Bidot captivated attention with a vibrant orange outfit during a relaxing moment by the water....

© 2025 The Body Optimist