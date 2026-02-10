"Incredible charisma": this Swedish model's style is captivating

Elsa Hosk, the iconic Swedish Victoria's Secret model, continues to captivate her millions of Instagram followers with her effortless style. Her latest post—a selfie in chocolate leather and matching wide-legged trousers—sparked a flurry of comments, praising her "incredible charisma" and her ability to "always dress with style."

An ultra-charismatic autumnal look

In the photo posted to her Instagram feed @elsahosk, Elsa Hosk poses kneeling in front of a wooden wall, oversized sunglasses perched on her head and iPhone in hand. Her cropped leather jacket with a metal zipper, worn like a deconstructed blazer, pairs perfectly with ultra-loose high-waisted trousers and chunky brown leather pumps. The head-to-toe chocolate monochrome look, enhanced by a discreet leopard-print belt bag, exudes a timeless rock-chic vibe. With slightly wavy blonde hair and a magnetic gaze, Elsa has mastered the art of raw charisma.

Fans are charmed: "Queen of style!"

The reactions are pouring in, unanimous: "Incredible charisma, you're a style legend," "She always knows how to dress with style, perfection," "That attitude… Elsa, you're untouchable." Fans and fashionistas alike are praising a silhouette that combines comfort and sophistication, proving that Elsa Hosk excels in the art of making every outfit iconic.

The Swedish icon who redefines elegance

Elsa Hosk—discovered by Viktor & Rolf, a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2015 to 2018, and later a Michael Kors ambassador—has established a sophisticated personal style. From her Parisian street style looks to haute couture photoshoots, she cultivates a Nordic chic: minimalist, but never bland. This latest Instagram post is a reminder of why she's a fashion icon: a magnetic charisma that transcends trends.

With her signature leather look, Elsa Hosk proves once again that true style lies in attitude. A simple selfie transformed into a fashion lesson, and a charisma that wins everyone over: the Swedish model continues to fascinate, photo after photo.