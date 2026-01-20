Search here...

"She looks like a doe": the gaze of this Spanish model fascinates internet users

Models
Léa Michel
wolfiecindy / Instagram

Cindy Kimberly, a Spanish model of Dutch origin, recently shared a selfie on Instagram showing off a very expressive look, enhanced by soft makeup and lengthened eyelashes.

A selfie that's driving fans wild

Within hours, the photo generated a flood of admiring comments, with fans describing her as having "doe-like eyes" and an "unreal beauty," so gentle and profound did her gaze appear. Some internet users didn't hesitate to call the image "magical," as the light, the angle, and Cindy's expression created an almost dreamlike atmosphere. Others mentioned a resemblance to the heroines of animated fairy tales, somewhere between reality and an enchanted world.

A "modern doe"

This comparison to a doe stems from her large, slightly almond-shaped eyes and delicate features, often enhanced by makeup inspired by the doe-eyes style, very popular on Instagram and TikTok. This style, which emphasizes the innocence and intensity of the gaze, seems to perfectly match the aesthetic adopted by the young woman.

For many, Cindy embodies the romantic aesthetic of social media, a blend of apparent fragility and confident sensuality that captivates millions of followers. She manages to reconcile naturalness and sophistication, which strengthens her appeal to an audience seeking authenticity and visual inspiration.

When a simple selfie becomes trendy

With each new series of selfies, the comments section fills with admiring messages, flattering animal comparisons, and compliments on her supposedly unique gaze. On TikTok, several videos even analyze her makeup, her expressions, and how Cindy Kimberly uses light to enhance her features. Tutorials abound, inviting users to recreate that famous doe-eyed look using specific beauty tips.

This stunning photo confirms once again her ability to launch or relaunch beauty trends, whether it's eye makeup or posing in front of the camera. More than just an influencer, Cindy Kimberly has established herself as a modern muse, capable of transforming a snapshot into a true viral phenomenon.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
"She's incredible": this model confidently shows off her curves
Article suivant
This curvy model is causing a sensation with a dress featuring an unexpected detail

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

This curvy model is causing a sensation with a dress featuring an unexpected detail

British model Alva Claire, renowned for her commitment to body diversity in fashion, made headlines this week. Spotted...

"She's incredible": this model confidently shows off her curves

You may have already seen her on your Instagram feed: a radiant smile and an undeniable confidence. Model...

Named model of the year, she shares a shocking truth.

Just days after being crowned "Model of the Year 2025," supermodel Anok Yai moved her fans by sharing...

This Spanish model is causing a sensation with her 2000s-inspired photos.

Cindy Kimberly, a Spanish model of Dutch origin, has once again made a strong impression. In her recent...

This plus-size model dresses up as a cowboy and causes a sensation

Tabria Majors, an American plus-size model with over 2 million Instagram followers, has become an influential figure in...

With her generous curves, this Australian model radiates

A resident of New South Wales (NSW), Kate Wasley has established herself as one of the most iconic...

© 2025 The Body Optimist