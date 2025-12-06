These iconic trousers from the 2000s are back this winter

Attention all fashion fans with a fond nostalgia for the 2000s: this winter, wardrobes are experiencing a true revival. Y2K style is making a comeback. This winter, three key pants from the 2000s are particularly prominent and are reclaiming the runways and our Instagram feeds.

Low-rise trousers

If one symbol were to sum up the 2000s, it would undoubtedly be low-rise trousers. This cut, often criticized but always desired, is making a resounding comeback. And this season, we're embracing it without hesitation. Gone is the idea that low-rise trousers are reserved for a particular body type: they've become a garment that suits all personalities and invites us to celebrate our bodies in all their uniqueness.

An example of a look that works: low-rise trousers worn with a white crop top and loafers, for a preppy and flattering look. The low-rise trousers bring that confident touch of glamour characteristic of the 2000s without ever becoming a caricature.

Lace-up trousers

Another undisputed star of the Y2K wardrobe: the lace-up pant. Anything but timid, this sculptural piece plays with skin, volume, and textures. In its softer version, the lacing is discreet and subtly revealed through a small opening; in its bolder version, it's all-over, transforming the pants into a true architectural element.

It's impossible not to think of Christina Aguilera's iconic look at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards. The lace-up pants delicately accentuate the legs or hips, creating a subtle contrast between structure and fluidity. A statement piece, certainly, but perfectly wearable with a chunky knit sweater, an oversized white shirt, or a second-skin top. The key is finding your own balance, your own personal style.

Cargo pants

Long reserved for adventurous spirits or streetwear looks, cargo pants are also making a comeback, with a clear ambition: to become a winter essential. Their XXL pockets, utilitarian style, and absolute comfort make them a piece that is as practical as it is ultra-trendy.

Cargo pants flatter all body types thanks to their fluid drape and enveloping fit. As an added bonus, they're equally suited to everyday looks and evening outings. You can wear them with a fitted top to balance proportions, a cropped jacket to add dynamism to your silhouette, or even a textured sweater to play with contrasts.

In short, this season, iconic 2000s pants aren't just making a comeback: they're establishing themselves as true essentials. Low-rise, drawstring, cargo cut… these pieces embody a freer, more inclusive fashion. A fashion that encourages you to make each silhouette your own, according to your desires, your mood, and your personality. A fashion that celebrates bodies, styles, and creativity without any restrictions.