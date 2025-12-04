Here's the new lucky charm that will replace your Labubu.

For several months now, Labubu have been clinging tightly to our handbags and reigning supreme over our zippers. But the heyday of these furry plushies with their mischievous grins is coming to an end. Fashionistas are now opting for more practical and less childish alternatives. They're attaching beauty charms to their bags so they no longer have to spend hours searching for their makeup in that silky fabric abyss.

Goodbye Labubu, hello beauty charms!

Labubu, those aesthetic offshoots of childhood cuddly toys, have gone from highly coveted accessories to relics of the past in just a few months. Yesterday, Labubu were practically required on handbags, while today they're banished from our wardrobes. These characters, a blend of cuteness and horror, once meant to personalize our looks and express our personality, are now nothing more than distant memories.

After sparking a collective frenzy, the Labubu are gently bowing out, giving way to an accessory that's anything but a gimmick. Another bag charm has eclipsed the plush toy in a fur coat, and it's not just decorative. These are the beauty charms: Lilliputian-sized beauty products that seem straight out of a Lewis Carroll novel.

Fashion illustrations no longer feature terrifying balls of fur in aggressive colors, but rather Rhode lip glosses, sophisticated blush compacts, and keychains filled with skincare products. These are all convenient little containers for touch-ups without having to rummage through your bag . These beauty charms, so small they blend in with the cosmetics in toy catalogs, combine practicality with pleasure.

Beauty products are best kept outside the bag

We all know that a woman's handbag is a real treasure trove. When we're looking for our lip balm, it's always the wrong one. We curse our messy bag until we finally find the right item. This new fashion gadget puts an end to all our worries. No more rummaging through your entire bag to touch up your makeup or adjust it between outings.

Our beauty essentials are now easily accessible from the handle of our bag and always by our side. In addition to adorning what can be considered an extension of our arm, these beauty bag charms promise instant beauty. Glamorous, adorable, clever, and thoughtfully designed, these must-have products from our makeup bags, now in miniature versions, satisfy our desire for immediate beauty and our need for individuality. Unlike the Labubu, which were simply there to give us a sideways glance, these beauty bag charms fulfill a real purpose (besides filling space on our bags).

Lip products, the new bag ornaments

A miniature nail file, a highlighter hidden in a gold clip-on case, a blush concealed within a copper charm, a skincare product suspended from a decorative chain. Unlike the old-fashioned lucky charms shaped like cherries, mustaches, or owls, beauty bag charms are designed to be versatile. They don't just adorn a handbag and give it personality; they enhance our image, in every sense of the word.

One beauty essential keeps popping up on the front of bags: lip care. This makes perfect sense during the colder months, a season particularly prone to chapping and dry skin. Between Glossier's Balm Dotcom Keychain, a banana-flavored balm with a whimsical design, and the iconic Carmex, a tireless tube of lip balm, we're ready to face the cold weather and stay stylish.

With the rise of kawaii aesthetics, which readily awakens our inner child, it's hard not to succumb to these miniature beauty products. This trend of charm-shaped beauty bags proves the saying "everything small is cute." These all-in-one trinkets certainly have more appeal than the friendship bracelets of the last century. We now carry our beauty must-haves across our shoulders, and it's genius!