The "Wirkin": the bag everyone's talking about (and that's already flying off the shelves)

A rectangular faux leather bag with a handle and clasp, which appeared on Walmart (the American multinational retailer) in late 2024, went viral on TikTok due to its striking resemblance to the iconic Hermès Birkin. Dubbed "Wirkin" by internet users, this affordable $78 model is reigniting the debate about luxury dupes as the holidays approach.

The viral heir to the legendary Birkin

The Hermès Birkin, created in 1984 and inspired by Jane Birkin, symbolizes exclusivity with its 40-hour handcrafted production, its use of premium materials such as Togo or crocodile leather, and a price tag often exceeding $10,000. The Wirkin, made of synthetic leather and mass-produced, replicates its iconic silhouette without the logo, offering an accessible alternative that sold out incredibly quickly in the United States via online sales. Available in several colors, it targets those who want the Birkin aesthetic without the waiting list or the exorbitant price tag.

Is it a deliberate dupe or a disguised counterfeit?

Classified as a "dupe"—those inspired, unbranded copies that avoid blatant counterfeiting—the Wirkin was removed from Walmart following suspicions of infringing on Hermès' intellectual property, a company known for its strict legal stance. Nevertheless, imitations are now proliferating on other sites, fueling a vicious cycle where TikTok's virality boosts sales and trivializes the status symbol. Purists lament a devaluation of luxury craftsmanship, while fans see it as a playful democratization of the trend.

A phenomenon that raises questions about affordable luxury

This buzz highlights the rise of dupes on mass-market platforms, where image takes precedence over sustainability or ethics. Although the Wirkin doesn't threaten Birkin sales—reserved for an elite—it reveals a thirst for instant prestige, transforming a timeless accessory into a fleeting social media phenomenon.

Ultimately, the meteoric rise of the "Wirkin" illustrates less a simple fashion fad than a profound shift in our relationship with luxury goods. In the age of social media, where trends are created in a matter of hours, the aura of a legendary bag can be captured, appropriated, and reinvented by a mass-market product.