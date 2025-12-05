Search here...

"I'm 36 and have no children": this actress breaks a taboo

Léa Michel
@lucyhale/Instagram

In an excerpt from her appearance on the "Know Thyself" podcast, American actress and singer-songwriter Lucy Hale simply states: she is 36 years old, unmarried, and childless, and that's perfectly OK. Her intention is to say that there is no universal timeline for getting married or starting a family, and that you shouldn't rush into anything if you don't feel ready, even if society often suggests otherwise.

Normalizing different life paths

Speaking about her age and personal situation, Lucy Hale highlights the pressure that weighs particularly heavily on women regarding relationships, motherhood, and the infamous "biological clock." Her discourse, on the contrary, promotes the idea that everyone progresses at their own pace, that one can build a career, get to know oneself, and then decide—or not—whether to have children later, without guilt.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Know Thyself (@knowthyself)

Very positive online reviews

Under the excerpts shared on social media, many users praised the courage and sincerity of her statement. The comments emphasized that this topic remains taboo, and that it's refreshing to hear a well-known actress openly say that not being married or a parent at 36 doesn't make someone "behind" or a "failure." This type of message helps normalize more diverse life paths, far removed from the models imposed by family, culture, or the media.

By publicly affirming her status, Lucy Hale offers a reassuring point of reference to all those who feel out of step with social expectations and reminds them that their worth is not measured by a ring on their finger, nor by the number of children.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
With elegance, Sofía Vergara (53 years old) makes a sensation in a white dress

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

With elegance, Sofía Vergara (53 years old) makes a sensation in a white dress

Sofía Vergara recently caused a sensation at a friend's birthday party, appearing in a white silk dress by...

"A crown cannot be bought": Miss Universe 2025 breaks her silence on cheating accusations

Two weeks after her crowning, Fátima Bosch, Miss Mexico who became Miss Universe 2025, finds herself at the...

31 years ago, this role revealed Cameron Diaz's beauty to the world.

Thirty-one years ago, Cameron Diaz made a sensational entrance into cinema in "The Mask," directed by Chuck Russell....

Karol G, the Latina icon who is making her mark on the world stage

Karol G, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, has become a major figure in Latin music and...

At 67, Andie MacDowell elegantly displays her grey hair

Andie MacDowell recently caused a sensation at L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth's 20th anniversary party in a burgundy...

"A model!": This Korean singer is turning heads

Lisa of the South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK once again confirmed her status as a fashion icon...

© 2025 The Body Optimist