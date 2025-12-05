"I'm 36 and have no children": this actress breaks a taboo

In an excerpt from her appearance on the "Know Thyself" podcast, American actress and singer-songwriter Lucy Hale simply states: she is 36 years old, unmarried, and childless, and that's perfectly OK. Her intention is to say that there is no universal timeline for getting married or starting a family, and that you shouldn't rush into anything if you don't feel ready, even if society often suggests otherwise.

Normalizing different life paths

Speaking about her age and personal situation, Lucy Hale highlights the pressure that weighs particularly heavily on women regarding relationships, motherhood, and the infamous "biological clock." Her discourse, on the contrary, promotes the idea that everyone progresses at their own pace, that one can build a career, get to know oneself, and then decide—or not—whether to have children later, without guilt.

Very positive online reviews

Under the excerpts shared on social media, many users praised the courage and sincerity of her statement. The comments emphasized that this topic remains taboo, and that it's refreshing to hear a well-known actress openly say that not being married or a parent at 36 doesn't make someone "behind" or a "failure." This type of message helps normalize more diverse life paths, far removed from the models imposed by family, culture, or the media.

By publicly affirming her status, Lucy Hale offers a reassuring point of reference to all those who feel out of step with social expectations and reminds them that their worth is not measured by a ring on their finger, nor by the number of children.