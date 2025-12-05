"A crown cannot be bought": Miss Universe 2025 breaks her silence on cheating accusations

Two weeks after her crowning, Fátima Bosch, Miss Mexico who became Miss Universe 2025, finds herself at the center of a media storm. Accused of winning "a rigged competition," the young woman has decided to respond publicly to defend her integrity and that of the organization.

A victory contested from the moment of the coronation

On November 21, 2025, Fátima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe at the end of a ceremony already marked by palpable tension. A few days earlier, an altercation between the Mexican candidate and producer Nawat Itsaragrisil had indeed gone viral on social media, with him calling her a "dumb" (idiot).

When Fátima Bosch finally won the title, some voices were immediately raised, alleging favoritism and a "rigged victory." One of the judges, Omar Harfouch, even resigned after the ceremony, denouncing a "secret vote" and calling Fátima Bosch a "fake winner." These statements ignited online debates and fueled suspicions of internal manipulation.

Fatima Bosch's response: "You can't buy a crown"

Appearing on Good Morning America on December 2nd, the new Miss Universe addressed the accusations directly. "Of course not," she declared, asserting that her success is based on the same hard work and effort as all her competitors. With a touch of humor, she added, "Maybe you can buy a crown at Walmart, but not at Miss Universe." Fátima Bosch also refuted allegations that her father has business ties to Raúl Rocha, co-owner of the organization. "My father has nothing to do with that structure, it's absurd," she insisted.

For its part, the Miss Universe committee published a statement on November 19 via the BBC , stating that "no external group was allowed to evaluate the delegates or select the finalists" .

The consequences and divisions within the competition

Despite these denials, the controversy has left its mark. Olivia Yacé, the fourth runner-up, announced on November 21st her decision to relinquish her title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania. In a public statement, she explained that she wanted to remain true to her principles of "respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity." This symbolic gesture highlighted the internal divisions within the competition, already shaken by structural tensions between transparency and spectacle, grandeur and politics.

In short, by speaking out, Fátima Bosch wanted to remind everyone that the value of a crown lies not in the gold it's made of, but in the integrity of the woman who wears it. Beyond the controversies, the young woman now embodies a broader debate about legitimacy, reputation, and the pressures inherent in international pageants.