With elegance, Sofía Vergara (53 years old) makes a sensation in a white dress

Sofía Vergara recently caused a sensation at a friend's birthday party, appearing in a white silk dress by Laura Basci. The delicate dress with spaghetti straps featured lace panels at the waist and above the knees, elegantly accentuating her figure.

A bold and refined style

The actress from the American miniseries "Griselda" completed her look with a silver pendant adorned with white stones, a delicate red bracelet, and diamond earrings, all while sporting a sleek hairstyle. Her makeup was sophisticated, featuring brown eyeshadow, a winged black eyeliner, long, dramatic lashes, and mauve lips.

Sofía Vergara, recognized as a style icon, confirms this status with this outfit. She regularly shares her looks on Instagram, which combine glamour and trendiness, offering a perfect balance between elegance and modernity.

Moments of life and family bonding

Furthermore, Sofía Vergara recently shared moments from her fall celebrations in a brown outfit consisting of a racerback tank top and a flowing tulle pencil skirt, accessorized with silver strappy heels and gold jewelry. She sometimes appears with her son, Manolo González Vergara. Their rare appearance together on Instagram was noted at a large Thanksgiving celebration, reinforcing the image of a close-knit family.

In summary, this timeless white dress in a chic style perfectly demonstrates Sofía Vergara's ability to combine glamour and refinement.