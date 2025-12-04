"A model!": This Korean singer is turning heads

Lisa of the South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK once again confirmed her status as a fashion icon at a recent luxury brand event, where her outfit caused a sensation among fans and the media alike. Considered by many to be a supermodel, the singer captivated with a look that was both conceptual and polished.

A K-pop icon in haute couture mode

Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa, is the lead rapper and dancer of the South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, and also one of the most sought-after figures by major luxury brands. Her role as brand ambassador is part of a career already marked by numerous prestigious partnerships and regular appearances at major fashion shows. Through these collaborations, she has established herself as a style icon, capable of moving seamlessly from classic glamour to the most avant-garde silhouettes.

A look that flirts with the catwalk

At the Louis Vuitton event, Lisa appeared in an outfit that looked like it came straight from the runway, blending sheer fabrics, graphic lines, and dramatic volume. The centerpiece featured a "felt-tip pen" effect: the contours of the top and pants seemed to be drawn directly onto her body. Her silhouette was completed by wide, puffed sleeves and a dramatic train, transforming every movement into a mini haute couture performance, as if she were walking down a runway.

XXL curls for a supermodel effect

While the outfit made a statement, the hairstyle was equally striking: Lisa sported enormous, voluminous curls, a far cry from her signature sleek look, reinforcing the illusion of a top model on an editorial shoot. This generous mane framed her face and accentuated the theatrical dimension of the outfit, while also recalling the heyday of 90s supermodels. Combined with polished makeup and a confident demeanor, these fashion choices gave the whole look a perfectly controlled "off-duty supermodel" aura.

A reputation as a "fashion chameleon"

This isn't the first time Lisa has turned heads in a stunning ensemble, and her reputation as a "fashion chameleon" grows with each appearance. At other Louis Vuitton events, she has already alternated between structured leather looks, flowing dresses, and colorful knitwear perfectly in tune with the times. This ability to reinvent herself while remaining instantly recognizable contributes to her image as a complete artist, equally at home on concert stages and in the front row of fashion shows.

With this outfit, Lisa demonstrates once again that she masters the codes of haute couture as well as those of the stage. By blurring the lines between K-pop idol, global star, and fashion muse, she confirms that she is no longer just "a Korean singer who turns heads," but one of the central figures in the current dialogue between pop culture and luxury.