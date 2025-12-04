Christmas icon Mariah Carey sets the stage on fire in Las Vegas

Mariah Carey, the undisputed icon of Christmas, recently set the Dolby Live stage ablaze in Las Vegas with the launch of her "Christmastime in Las Vegas" residency, a show that transports audiences to a magical winter wonderland. The "Queen of Christmas" wore a shimmering candy-coated gown, surrounded by giant snowflakes, trumpeting angels, and a set resembling a giant snow globe, for a three-act show blending timeless classics and recent hits.

A magical setting and legendary vocal performances

The show, running until December 13th at the Park MGM, opens with a triumphant entrance where Mariah Carey instantly captivates the audience with her iconic high notes, particularly on "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which culminates in a five-octave vocal peak. The production includes dancers in festive costumes, snowy effects, and a joyful repertoire including "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "Joy to the World," and "Here Comes Santa Claus," creating an atmosphere of nostalgia and Vegas glamour. Fans, dressed in illuminated outfits and themed sweaters, dance and sing along, transforming each performance into a collective celebration.

Fans were ecstatic at the energy of the stage

The audience's reactions underscore an overflowing enthusiasm: Mariah's voice remains "flawless" and "legendary," with a contagious energy that gets everyone up to dance and lights up their phones in unison. Video recaps capture a jubilant crowd, describing the event as "unforgettable" and a "coronation" for the queen of the holidays, where generations share smiles and high-fives. The Christmas atmosphere is electric, confirming her status as an artist who "lives for this season."

In short, Mariah Carey excels in this role of "holiday soundtrack," alternating knowing glances with the audience and precise monitoring for a smooth and immersive show. Photos and videos from the first dates show a radiant diva, offering an experience that goes beyond a concert: a plunge into the magic of a Las Vegas Christmas.