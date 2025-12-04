Search here...

Christmas icon Mariah Carey sets the stage on fire in Las Vegas

Léa Michel
@mariahcarey/Instagram

Mariah Carey, the undisputed icon of Christmas, recently set the Dolby Live stage ablaze in Las Vegas with the launch of her "Christmastime in Las Vegas" residency, a show that transports audiences to a magical winter wonderland. The "Queen of Christmas" wore a shimmering candy-coated gown, surrounded by giant snowflakes, trumpeting angels, and a set resembling a giant snow globe, for a three-act show blending timeless classics and recent hits.

A magical setting and legendary vocal performances

The show, running until December 13th at the Park MGM, opens with a triumphant entrance where Mariah Carey instantly captivates the audience with her iconic high notes, particularly on "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which culminates in a five-octave vocal peak. The production includes dancers in festive costumes, snowy effects, and a joyful repertoire including "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "Joy to the World," and "Here Comes Santa Claus," creating an atmosphere of nostalgia and Vegas glamour. Fans, dressed in illuminated outfits and themed sweaters, dance and sing along, transforming each performance into a collective celebration.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Fans were ecstatic at the energy of the stage

The audience's reactions underscore an overflowing enthusiasm: Mariah's voice remains "flawless" and "legendary," with a contagious energy that gets everyone up to dance and lights up their phones in unison. Video recaps capture a jubilant crowd, describing the event as "unforgettable" and a "coronation" for the queen of the holidays, where generations share smiles and high-fives. The Christmas atmosphere is electric, confirming her status as an artist who "lives for this season."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

In short, Mariah Carey excels in this role of "holiday soundtrack," alternating knowing glances with the audience and precise monitoring for a smooth and immersive show. Photos and videos from the first dates show a radiant diva, offering an experience that goes beyond a concert: a plunge into the magic of a Las Vegas Christmas.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
"She's not fat enough": This actress's casting divides internet users
Article suivant
Anne Hathaway dares to try an unexpected hairstyle

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Rihanna reveals an unexpected side of her life in Barbados

To mark Barbados' 59th Independence Day, Rihanna offered her fans a rare glimpse into her life as a...

Jessica Biel shows off her arm and back workout

Jessica Biel, known for her role in "The Better Sister," recently shared a much-requested glimpse into her upper-body...

"I'm 36 and have no children": this actress breaks a taboo

In an excerpt from her appearance on the "Know Thyself" podcast, American actress and singer-songwriter Lucy Hale simply...

With elegance, Sofía Vergara (53 years old) makes a sensation in a white dress

Sofía Vergara recently caused a sensation at a friend's birthday party, appearing in a white silk dress by...

"A crown cannot be bought": Miss Universe 2025 breaks her silence on cheating accusations

Two weeks after her crowning, Fátima Bosch, Miss Mexico who became Miss Universe 2025, finds herself at the...

31 years ago, this role revealed Cameron Diaz's beauty to the world.

Thirty-one years ago, Cameron Diaz made a sensational entrance into cinema in "The Mask," directed by Chuck Russell....

© 2025 The Body Optimist