"I've had some very dark nights": Emma Roberts opens up about postpartum

American actress and producer Emma Roberts, known for her roles in "American Horror Story" and "Scream Queens," opens up in an interview for the December cover of Harper's Bazaar Spain. The mother of a nearly 5-year-old boy named Rhodes, born in December 2020, speaks candidly about the ups and downs of motherhood, marked by moments of profound postpartum distress.

Motherhood, a source of emotional depth

Emma Roberts explains that becoming a mother has given her "immense emotional richness," both personally and professionally: "Seeing the world through her eyes is beautiful and transforms your perspective on life." These intense emotions even inform her acting, allowing her to explore complex feelings in her roles. As Rhodes approaches her fifth birthday, however, she admits she is still "discovering herself as an imperfect woman and mother," striving to always do her best.

Dark nights that enrich his creativity

"I experienced some very dark nights postpartum," she confides, emphasizing how these difficult periods were channeled into her art: "Using these emotions creatively is interesting." Having separated from American actor Garrett Hedlund in 2022, Emma Roberts now balances her life with her fiancé, American actor Cody John, who proposed to her in 2024. Their relationship thrives thanks to "a strong connection off-screen, despite the challenges of nomadic filming," explains Emma.

Work-life balance at the heart of his choices

Now more selective in her projects to prioritize family time – "Filming means being away from home for long periods" – Emma Roberts cultivates a life off-screen to prevent her career from consuming her. Happily engaged and a producer through her company, she is even preparing a short film with her collaborator Karah, a sign of a career in full evolution where motherhood plays a central role.

By sharing her story with such sincerity, Emma Roberts reminds us that motherhood, beyond its luminous moments, also has darker aspects that are too often silenced. Her account offers valuable insight into the postpartum period, still shrouded in taboo, and highlights the strength required to reconcile vulnerability, creativity, and personal balance.