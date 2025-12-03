At 45, Venus Williams is radiant in her engagement photos.

American tennis player Venus Williams recently shared on Instagram previously unseen photos of her engagement to Italian actor and producer Andrea Preti, which took place on January 31, 2025, captioned "Engaged 1/31/25💫" (Engaged on 01/31/2025).

The couple and the marriage proposal

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti became romantically involved last summer, making it official during Paris Fashion Week in February 2025 with several public appearances together. The proposal, kept secret, was finally revealed after Venus Williams' victory at the Mubadala Citi DC Open on July 22, 2025, where she wore two diamond rings.

In engagement photos shared on Instagram, Venus Williams, wearing a white halter dress, poses radiantly alongside Andrea Preti in a tropical setting with their dog Harry, offering a rare glimpse into her personal life for the seven-time Grand Slam champion. The images highlight her happiness and capture their close bond, with Andrea Preti first in a leopard-print shirt and then in white.

Decisive support for his return to tennis

Andrea Preti played a key role in Venus's comeback, motivating her during demanding training sessions that she compares to "a 9-to-5 job while constantly running," preventing any moments of slackness. Present at her matches, he encouraged her to persevere after more than a year's absence, strengthening her determination for 2026 with a commitment to the ASB Classic in New Zealand.

Enthusiastic reactions from fans

This photo carousel garnered nearly 175,000 likes, with comments such as "Congratulations! Love suits you so well" and "You're glowing with happiness." American tennis player Coco Gauff reacted with heart emojis, while some of Venus Williams' fans noted her "post-engagement glow," a departure from her usual discretion regarding her private life.

In short, Venus Williams shines in these engagement photos, seamlessly blending love, sport, and elegance with Andrea Preti. This intimate moment is inspiring, marking a radiant chapter for the tennis legend after her triumphant comeback.