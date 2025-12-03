Search here...

"It was an insecurity": what Cara Delevingne dared to have done in terms of cosmetic surgery

Fabienne Ba.
@caradelevingne/Instagram

British model and actress Cara Delevingne revealed in an interview with Bustle that she had undergone cosmetic surgery (hyaluronic acid) on her chin to "correct a feature" that had always bothered her, specifying that it was a strictly personal choice motivated by her own relationship to this complex, and not a desire to normalize cosmetic surgery or to suggest that everyone should have it done.

The origin of a lack of trust

Cara Delevingne explains that the lack of a pronounced chin deeply bothered her, a facial detail she perceived as "an imbalance." "I had to have filler in my chin. I'd never had a chin before, and it was a problem for me," she says.

For the model and actress, this cosmetic surgery doesn't transform her identity but harmonizes it, and she insists on transparency: "I think it's very important to talk about it openly, because there's nothing to be ashamed of." She sees it as an empowering act, provided that self-esteem is cultivated beyond appearances.

Other uncensored beauty confessions

Cara Delevingne also discusses her breast reduction, motivated as much by comfort as by a desire to feel better about her body. She recounts briefly considering Botox before deciding against it in favor of PRP (plasmapheresis), an approach she considers more natural and better suited to her expectations. The actress and model concludes by emphasizing that her aesthetic choices are, in her opinion, "perfectly legitimate," that they stem from a personal journey, and that no woman should be judged for how she chooses to take care of herself.

By openly sharing her experiences with cosmetic surgery and treatments, Cara Delevingne demonstrates a rare level of transparency in the fashion and film industries. Without seeking to present her choices as a model, she reminds us that every journey is unique and that personal well-being remains the priority. Whether it's accepting insecurities, transforming them, or overcoming them, the essential thing, according to her, is to be able to do so freely, without external pressure or judgment.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
This message from Demi Moore (63 years old) about aging is causing controversy
Article suivant
"I've had some very dark nights": Emma Roberts opens up about postpartum

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

At 45, Venus Williams is radiant in her engagement photos.

American tennis player Venus Williams recently shared on Instagram previously unseen photos of her engagement to Italian actor...

"I've had some very dark nights": Emma Roberts opens up about postpartum

American actress and producer Emma Roberts, known for her roles in "American Horror Story" and "Scream Queens," opens...

This message from Demi Moore (63 years old) about aging is causing controversy

For her birthday, American actress, producer, and director Demi Moore recently shared a message about aging that sparked...

Rita Ora sets the red carpet ablaze with a daring second-skin dress

The Kosovar-British singer, model and actress Rita Ora recently turned heads at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London,...

"An incredible physique": at 60, Elizabeth Hurley proves that beauty has no age limit

British actress, model, and producer Elizabeth Hurley continues to dazzle and generate buzz on social media. She recently...

Ariana Grande responds to criticism about her body, and her message is divisive.

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has once again spoken out against the incessant comments about her appearance, deemed "too...

© 2025 The Body Optimist