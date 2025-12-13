Criticized for "looking too old", Catherine Zeta-Jones receives unexpected support

Catherine Zeta-Jones, a film icon, was recently the target of misogynistic criticism about her appearance, but she was quickly overwhelmed by a massive outpouring of support from women. The British actress and singer attended a Netflix event for the series "Wednesday," where age-shaming comments erupted on social media.

Unfair criticism on the red carpet

At a recent Netflix event in Los Angeles, Catherine Zeta-Jones discussed her role as Morticia Addams in season 2 of "Wednesday." A TikTok video of the interview was hijacked by hurtful comments about her age and appearance. Trolls judged her to be "too old," completely ignoring her talent and performance.

A surge of female solidarity

Faced with this wave of hate, many women mobilized online. The comments that followed were particularly warm: "This has to stop, women don't have an expiration date," "She's gorgeous, I love her natural look," or even "It's because of crazy people like this that women are afraid of getting old, even though she's stunning." This outpouring demonstrates a collective frustration with everyday sexism on social media.

Gendered pressure still puts women in the public sphere

This latest incident serves as a stark reminder of the disproportionate pressure women face in public spaces to conform to. While men often age gracefully, women are routinely judged, scrutinized, and belittled for the natural signs of aging. Catherine Zeta-Jones is just one example among many: behind every criticism of wrinkles or gray hair lies an entire culture of imposed youthfulness that persists, perpetuating deeply ingrained sexist norms.

In short, the Catherine Zeta-Jones case illustrates a persistent scourge: the age-shaming of famous women. The massive support she received, however, proves that attitudes are changing, transforming an attack into a symbolic victory for female empowerment. When will these retrograde judgments end?