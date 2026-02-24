At 37, Emma Stone makes a splash in a minimalist look

Emma Stone recently captivated the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet with minimalist elegance by Louis Vuitton. Nominated for her role in the film "Bugonia," the actress opted for a simple look that caused a sensation.

An iconic black dress at the BAFTAs

Emma Stone appeared at the 79th British Academy Film Awards ceremony on February 22, 2026, in London, wearing a custom black Louis Vuitton gown. The dress featured a halter neckline that formed a large teardrop cutout, while maintaining a fluid column silhouette that flared into a floor-length train. The open back enhanced this understated sensuality, while the silky fabric emphasized a "quiet luxury" approach free of superfluous embellishments.

Minimalist accessories and beauty look

The actress completed the look with Jimmy Choo Minny sandals with stiletto heels, minimalist Louis Vuitton earrings, and a diamond bracelet. Her hair was styled in a loose updo with a few face-framing strands, and her makeup was limited to black eyeliner and a powder pink eyeshadow by Nina Park and Mara Roszak. This choice contrasted with the more extravagant outfits on the red carpet, proving the power of "less is more."

Emma Stone, a two-time Oscar winner ("La La Land," "Poor Things"), reaffirms her status as a fashion icon. Her sixth BAFTA nomination (Best Actress for Yorgos Lanthimos' "Bugonia") is accompanied by a style that is already inspiring spring trends: architectural cuts and deep blacks. This look embodies the evolution of the red carpet towards a mature and confident elegance.