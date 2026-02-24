Search here...

At 37, Emma Stone makes a splash in a minimalist look

Léa Michel
@ninapark/Instagram

Emma Stone recently captivated the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet with minimalist elegance by Louis Vuitton. Nominated for her role in the film "Bugonia," the actress opted for a simple look that caused a sensation.

An iconic black dress at the BAFTAs

Emma Stone appeared at the 79th British Academy Film Awards ceremony on February 22, 2026, in London, wearing a custom black Louis Vuitton gown. The dress featured a halter neckline that formed a large teardrop cutout, while maintaining a fluid column silhouette that flared into a floor-length train. The open back enhanced this understated sensuality, while the silky fabric emphasized a "quiet luxury" approach free of superfluous embellishments.

Minimalist accessories and beauty look

The actress completed the look with Jimmy Choo Minny sandals with stiletto heels, minimalist Louis Vuitton earrings, and a diamond bracelet. Her hair was styled in a loose updo with a few face-framing strands, and her makeup was limited to black eyeliner and a powder pink eyeshadow by Nina Park and Mara Roszak. This choice contrasted with the more extravagant outfits on the red carpet, proving the power of "less is more."

Emma Stone, a two-time Oscar winner ("La La Land," "Poor Things"), reaffirms her status as a fashion icon. Her sixth BAFTA nomination (Best Actress for Yorgos Lanthimos' "Bugonia") is accompanied by a style that is already inspiring spring trends: architectural cuts and deep blacks. This look embodies the evolution of the red carpet towards a mature and confident elegance.

Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
At 61, Monica Bellucci dazzles on the red carpet in an iconic black dress.
"My legs, my biggest insecurity": Miss France 2015 reveals the illness she suffers from

