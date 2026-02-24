"The shape is strange": This American actress's sculptural dress is divisive

American actress Chase Infiniti recently caused a sensation at the 2026 BAFTAs with a sculptural dress, the shape of which fascinated as much as it bewildered, to the point that some spectators judged that "the shape is strange".

A sculptural dress frozen in mid-vortex

For this year's BAFTAs, Chase Infiniti arrived in a bespoke creation by Louis Vuitton, designed with her stylists Wayman + Micah. The dress, in a deep burgundy, hugged her bust before opening into an exaggerated trumpet skirt, creating an undulating volume that gave the impression of fabric frozen mid-dance.

The hem of this dress, described as a "caught in motion, in the midst of a whirlwind," resembled a rigid wave or a sculpted corolla, a far cry from the usual flowing silhouettes of the red carpet. With its clean, almost architectural lines, the silhouette evoked both haute couture and contemporary art.

A look that has been acclaimed… but is far from being universally loved.

In the fashion press, the look was hailed as one of the most striking on the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet, frequently cited as one of the evening's most memorable. However, public reactions were more mixed: while many applauded the boldness and the "sculptural dress" effect, others found the silhouette disconcerting, believing the cut of the bottom "had a strange shape" and somewhat disrupted the harmony of the body.

This effect of a skirt frozen in mid-motion, conceived as a dynamic illusion, has been divisive: for some, it's a brilliant and artistic idea; for others, the volume seems too rigid, almost visually uncomfortable. This polarization is typical of highly conceptual outfits, which elicit either a "I love it" or a "I don't get it."

Chase Infiniti, the new red carpet fashion obsession

While the dress may be the subject of debate, one thing is clear: Chase Infiniti has established herself as one of the season's fashion revelations. Between her repeated collaborations with Louis Vuitton and the work of her stylists Wayman + Micah, the actress consistently delivers structured, bold, and meticulously crafted silhouettes, to the point of now being hailed as a true "it girl" on the red carpet.

In this context, this dress, with its lines deemed "strange" by some, is part of a deliberate strategy: to make each appearance a memorable moment, even if it means challenging conventions. And on a red carpet often filled with "been there, done that" dresses, it is precisely this risk-taking that sets it apart.