Who is Gracie Abrams, the singer who has just made her relationship with Paul Mescal official?

Holding hands on the 2026 BAFTA red carpet, American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams and Irish actor Paul Mescal turned heads. While this appearance officially confirmed their relationship, it also highlighted a singer whose career continues to soar.

A highly acclaimed first appearance at the BAFTA 2026

On February 22, 2026, at the BAFTA Awards ceremony, Gracie Abrams made her first public appearance alongside Paul Mescal, a presence that immediately sparked reactions. While rumors had been circulating for several months, the London red carpet marked a definitive confirmation. Smiles and a palpable sense of camaraderie: the duo confirmed what many already suspected. Beyond the social event, this appearance primarily underscores Gracie Abrams' growing prominence on the international stage.

An artist revealed through intimate writing

Born in 1999 in Los Angeles, Gracie Abrams (daughter of director JJ Abrams) first gained recognition by sharing her own compositions on social media. Early on, her work distinguished itself through introspective and sensitive writing, centered on emotions, relationships, and vulnerabilities.

In 2020, she released her first EP, "Minor," which garnered critical acclaim. Her soft voice and minimalist arrangements appealed to an audience seeking authenticity. She thus became part of a new wave of pop singers with a minimalist aesthetic.

In 2023, she confirmed her rise with her first studio album, "Good Riddance," produced in part by American musician and founding member of the rock band "The National," Aaron Dessner. The project was praised for the coherence of its sound and the maturity of its lyrics.

International recognition

Gracie Abrams' career took off when she joined Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" as the opening act. This exposure allowed her to reach a much wider audience, far beyond her initial fanbase. On stage, she commands a restrained presence, focused on the music and the emotion. Her performances are regularly praised for their sincerity and connection with the audience.

The daughter of director JJ Abrams, she has often explained that she wanted to build her own career, without relying on her family's fame. Her hard work and consistency now seem to prove her right.

A generation of connected artists

Gracie Abrams belongs to a generation of artists who grew up with social media. She shares glimpses of her daily life, snippets of songs in progress, and moments in the studio. This close connection strengthens her bond with her audience, who identify with her lyrics and direct tone. Far from spectacular displays, she favors simple and personal communication. Her official partnership with Paul Mescal is a continuation of this approach: a measured sharing, but clear enough to avoid any ambiguity.

A trajectory in constant evolution

At 26, Gracie Abrams has established herself as one of the rising stars of American alternative pop. Between international tours, music releases, and artistic collaborations, her career seems destined for longevity. While her appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs made her relationship with Paul Mescal official, Gracie Abrams is not "Paul's partner." She is first and foremost a singer-songwriter on the rise, driven by intimate lyrics and a sensitivity that resonates with an international audience.

In summary, Gracie Abrams confirms that she is much more than a name associated with a red carpet: a fully-fledged artist whose voice continues to forge its own path.