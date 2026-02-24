At 61, Monica Bellucci dazzles on the red carpet in an iconic black dress.

Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci continues to captivate audiences. At the 2026 BAFTAs in London, she dazzled on the red carpet in a black dress that has become her signature.

A notable return to the BAFTAs 2026

On February 22, 2026, the BAFTA Awards ceremony brought together the biggest names in international cinema in London. Among the most talked-about appearances of the evening was that of Monica Bellucci. The Italian actress caused a sensation as she walked the red carpet in a black dress reminiscent of one of her most memorable looks from 2015.

True to her aesthetic, she opted for a structured design, emphasizing the shoulders with a Bardot neckline and a sweetheart neckline. This appearance marked a strong comeback at a prestigious event also attended by numerous British and international film personalities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT KULÜP (@ht_kulup)

The little black dress, a timeless signature

From the start of her career, Monica Bellucci has cultivated a recognizable style: clean silhouettes, luxurious fabrics, and a predilection for black. For the 2026 BAFTAs, she chose a sheath dress by Saint Laurent. The fitted cut, slightly flared at the skirt, added subtle movement to the overall look. The choice of black, a color she particularly favors for formal occasions, reinforces this image of understated and sophisticated elegance.

This isn't the first time the actress has opted for a similar silhouette at a major event. Back in 2015, she made a striking impression in a comparable black dress, confirming her commitment to a consistent aesthetic over the years.

Accessories chosen with precision

To complete her outfit, Monica Bellucci opted for exceptional jewelry. She wore, in particular, a vintage diamond necklace by Cartier, adding a touch of light to the ensemble. A structured clutch completed the look without detracting from the dress. As is often the case, the actress favored carefully selected accessories that complemented her outfit. Her hair, once deep black, now displayed brown highlights, framing her face naturally. This beauty look was consistent with her style, which is both classic and assertive.

An elegance that transcends decades

Rising to fame in the 1990s, Monica Bellucci has built an international career spanning Italian, French, and Hollywood cinema. She notably made a lasting impression in films such as "Malèna" and "Spectre." Beyond her acting roles, her image remains synonymous with a certain idea of Mediterranean elegance.

Today, she continues to make her mark on the red carpet without compromising her stylistic identity. In a world where trends evolve rapidly, her choice to remain faithful to timeless lines reinforces her aura. Under her influence, the little black dress becomes a true manifesto of consistency.

At the 2026 BAFTAs, Monica Bellucci once again proved that elegance knows no age. By reinterpreting her iconic black dress, she reminded us that certain stylistic signatures transcend decades without losing their impact. The Italian actress confirms her status as an essential figure on the international red carpet, remaining true to herself and her timeless aesthetic.