Search here...

At 61, Monica Bellucci dazzles on the red carpet in an iconic black dress.

Fabienne Ba.
Extrait Monica Belluci dans le film « Malèna »

Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci continues to captivate audiences. At the 2026 BAFTAs in London, she dazzled on the red carpet in a black dress that has become her signature.

A notable return to the BAFTAs 2026

On February 22, 2026, the BAFTA Awards ceremony brought together the biggest names in international cinema in London. Among the most talked-about appearances of the evening was that of Monica Bellucci. The Italian actress caused a sensation as she walked the red carpet in a black dress reminiscent of one of her most memorable looks from 2015.

True to her aesthetic, she opted for a structured design, emphasizing the shoulders with a Bardot neckline and a sweetheart neckline. This appearance marked a strong comeback at a prestigious event also attended by numerous British and international film personalities.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HT KULÜP (@ht_kulup)

The little black dress, a timeless signature

From the start of her career, Monica Bellucci has cultivated a recognizable style: clean silhouettes, luxurious fabrics, and a predilection for black. For the 2026 BAFTAs, she chose a sheath dress by Saint Laurent. The fitted cut, slightly flared at the skirt, added subtle movement to the overall look. The choice of black, a color she particularly favors for formal occasions, reinforces this image of understated and sophisticated elegance.

This isn't the first time the actress has opted for a similar silhouette at a major event. Back in 2015, she made a striking impression in a comparable black dress, confirming her commitment to a consistent aesthetic over the years.

Accessories chosen with precision

To complete her outfit, Monica Bellucci opted for exceptional jewelry. She wore, in particular, a vintage diamond necklace by Cartier, adding a touch of light to the ensemble. A structured clutch completed the look without detracting from the dress. As is often the case, the actress favored carefully selected accessories that complemented her outfit. Her hair, once deep black, now displayed brown highlights, framing her face naturally. This beauty look was consistent with her style, which is both classic and assertive.

An elegance that transcends decades

Rising to fame in the 1990s, Monica Bellucci has built an international career spanning Italian, French, and Hollywood cinema. She notably made a lasting impression in films such as "Malèna" and "Spectre." Beyond her acting roles, her image remains synonymous with a certain idea of Mediterranean elegance.

Today, she continues to make her mark on the red carpet without compromising her stylistic identity. In a world where trends evolve rapidly, her choice to remain faithful to timeless lines reinforces her aura. Under her influence, the little black dress becomes a true manifesto of consistency.

At the 2026 BAFTAs, Monica Bellucci once again proved that elegance knows no age. By reinterpreting her iconic black dress, she reminded us that certain stylistic signatures transcend decades without losing their impact. The Italian actress confirms her status as an essential figure on the international red carpet, remaining true to herself and her timeless aesthetic.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
Paul McCartney's daughter opens up about the criticism her mother has faced

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Paul McCartney's daughter opens up about the criticism her mother has faced

British designer Stella McCartney speaks emotionally about the harsh criticism her mother Linda McCartney (American photographer, singer and...

At 56, Jennifer Lopez turns heads in a silver bodysuit

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez proves once again that she reigns over the pop scene, racking up...

"The shape is strange": This American actress's sculptural dress is divisive

American actress Chase Infiniti recently caused a sensation at the 2026 BAFTAs with a sculptural dress, the shape...

Who is Gracie Abrams, the singer who has just made her relationship with Paul Mescal official?

Holding hands on the 2026 BAFTA red carpet, American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams and Irish actor Paul Mescal turned...

At the 2026 BAFTAs, this actress's dress fascinated internet users

On the BAFTA 2026 red carpet, one figure in particular caught the eye. British actress Jenna Coleman captivated...

In a gothic dress, this Irish model captivates the eye

In a red dress with gothic accents, Irish reality TV personality, presenter and model Maura Higgins literally mesmerized...

© 2025 The Body Optimist