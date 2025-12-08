At 59, Halle Berry breaks taboos about menopause

American actress, producer, and model Halle Berry continues to captivate audiences, not only with her charisma and sense of style, but also by demonstrating that glamour is ageless. At the New York Times DealBook Summit, she once again made a powerful impression by combining fashion, activism, and empowerment.

A look that symbolizes self-affirmation

Appearing on Instagram behind the scenes at the New York Times DealBook Summit, Halle Berry chose a navy blazer with a plunging neckline, worn without a shirt or bra. The structured cut and single gold button combined a "office siren" look with confident elegance.

This choice of clothing, far from being insignificant, conveyed a clear message: that of a free, confident woman, uninhibited in the face of others' opinions. Her gold accessories and subtle makeup emphasized her glamorous side without diverting attention from the core message: women's voices regarding their health and well-being must be heard.

A strong voice for menopausal women

During her speech at the summit, Halle Berry advocated for greater recognition of menopause and perimenopause in the public debate. Through her brand Respin Health, she campaigns to break down prejudices and change health policies surrounding this natural but often stigmatized stage of women's lives.

“When you no longer have burdens to bear, but still have all the strength to fight,” she wrote on Instagram, summarizing the fighting spirit that characterizes her. For her, this period is not an end, but a new beginning, a “rebirth,” as she previously told Marie Claire: she says she now feels stronger and more accomplished than ever.

A star who inspires a new perspective on age

Halle Berry proudly mentions often being "the oldest in the room." Far from being a burden, this status gives her a sense of confidence and freedom. She affirms that she no longer seeks to please or meet the expectations of others, thus embodying a fully embraced maturity, free from constraints. Her attitude, a blend of humor and sincerity, inspires thousands of women to reclaim their power at any age.

By blending daring fashion choices with a powerful message, Halle Berry is redefining what it means to grow old today. Her topless appearance under a blazer wasn't just a fashion statement, but a visual manifesto: that of a woman who rejects taboos and asserts her power. Through her message, she proves that menopause is neither a source of shame nor an end, but a stage of rebirth and self-affirmation.