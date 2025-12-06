Jessica Biel shows off her arm and back workout

Jessica Biel, known for her role in "The Better Sister," recently shared a much-requested glimpse into her upper-body fitness routine. With her trainer Ben Bruno , she demonstrates targeted exercises. Her approach shows that it's possible to combine effectiveness and enjoyment without going to extremes.

A full-body approach

The actress doesn't limit herself to just arm or back workouts. Jessica Biel focuses on complete sessions that include the upper body, legs, and abs, thus reducing the need for additional cardio. Each session contains at least one back exercise that also works the biceps, one shoulder exercise, one triceps exercise, and lower body exercises.

According to Ben Bruno, her coach, the goal isn't to do everything at once, but to vary the movements to stay motivated and progress over the long term. This approach demonstrates that thoughtful training, even moderate, can be effective in strengthening the body.

Targeted exercises for arms and back

Jessica Biel's routine features several signature exercises. These include assisted ring pull-ups, unilateral rows with rotation, and skull crushers with a raised leg. Other movements combine balance and strength training, such as the side plank with a resistance band row, or the Bulgarian split squat combined with a lateral raise.

Note that excessively heavy weights should be avoided to prioritize proper form and consistent effort. The idea is to tailor each workout to your own abilities, rather than comparing yourself to a celebrity's performance.

A measured regularity

Jessica trains regularly. Her sessions generally hover around an intensity level of 7 out of 10, with more intense bursts only when a role demands it. To complement her training, she also practices yoga or Pilates, promoting flexibility and overall well-being. This routine demonstrates that it's not necessary to push your body to the extreme to achieve results: consistency and listening to your body remain the best allies.

Listen to yourself first and foremost

Taking inspiration from Jessica Biel, it's essential to remember that everyone should respect their own pace. There's no obligation to follow such a structured or intense workout. You don't need to "maintain your body" with daily sessions if it doesn't suit your desires or lifestyle. The important thing is to find what makes you feel good, whether it's a daily walk, some stretching, or simply rest. Listening to your body, rather than following an external model, remains the key to well-being and lasting health.

In short, Jessica Biel and her coach demonstrate that it's possible to combine strength and enjoyment in a realistic fitness routine. However, everyone can adapt these principles to their own life, without pressure or guilt, and celebrate each small physical victory in their own way.