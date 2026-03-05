"What we love comes from Black culture": this actress reignites the debate on cultural influence

Léa Michel
@sophiabush/Instagram

At the NAACP Image Awards*, American actress, producer, and activist Sophia Bush delivered a powerful speech on the importance of white alliance, calling on her peers to actively support the Black culture they enthusiastically consume. Her speech ignited social media, reigniting discussions about cultural recognition.

*The NAACP Image Awards are American awards that recognize works in film, television, music, and literature. Since 1967, they have annually honored the most outstanding productions and artists of the African American community in these various fields.

A strong message at the NAACP Image Awards

Present with her friend and business partner Nia Batts, Sophia Bush spoke candidly to Refinery29 : “Everything we love about America comes from Black culture… White people need to stand up for Black people the way they stand up for Black culture.” She issued an urgent plea: “Given who’s in power and what’s happening to Black and racialized communities in our country, we need to take matters into our own hands.”

A speech that rejects "passive entertainment." Sophia Bush doesn't hesitate to contextualize her speech with the current situation in the country, emphasizing that the moment is critical for active solidarity. Her address at the NAACP Image Awards, which celebrate the achievements of people of color, takes on a particular resonance in this tense climate.

Enthusiastic reactions on the Internet

Sophia's viral message sparked a wave of online applause. Internet users praised her candor and concrete commitment, seeing her as an example of genuine allyship that goes beyond mere rhetoric.

With her powerful statement , "What we love comes from Black culture," Sophia Bush forces us to confront an obvious yet often ignored cultural truth. Her call for a concrete, rather than consumerist, alliance reignites the debate on the responsibility of the privileged. It's a powerful message that reminds us that celebrating a culture also means defending it.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
In Paris, Diane Kruger's "strange" dress divides internet users

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

In Paris, Diane Kruger's "strange" dress divides internet users

German actress and model Diane Kruger recently caused a stir at the Grand Dinner at the Louvre with...

In a daring dress, the figure of this Hungarian model captivates the eyes

Barbara Palvin Sprouse and her husband Dylan Sprouse lit up the Grand Dinner at the Louvre in Paris...

At 50, Charlize Theron reaffirms her stylistic freedom

In Paris, Charlize Theron recently proved once again that she is one of the most influential figures in...

Kristen Stewart makes an unexpected retro comeback with this iconic hairstyle

Changing your look without sacrificing everything: that's the art Kristen Stewart has mastered perfectly. During her recent appearance...

"Very elegant": Deva Cassel makes a striking appearance

French-Italian model and actress Deva Cassel, daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel, lit up the front row...

Sydney Sweeney reveals an unexpected side in a video that's generating a lot of buzz

Known for her memorable roles in film and television, Sydney Sweeney recently garnered attention for a completely different...