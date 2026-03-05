"What we love comes from Black culture": this actress reignites the debate on cultural influence

At the NAACP Image Awards*, American actress, producer, and activist Sophia Bush delivered a powerful speech on the importance of white alliance, calling on her peers to actively support the Black culture they enthusiastically consume. Her speech ignited social media, reigniting discussions about cultural recognition.

*The NAACP Image Awards are American awards that recognize works in film, television, music, and literature. Since 1967, they have annually honored the most outstanding productions and artists of the African American community in these various fields.

A strong message at the NAACP Image Awards

Present with her friend and business partner Nia Batts, Sophia Bush spoke candidly to Refinery29 : “Everything we love about America comes from Black culture… White people need to stand up for Black people the way they stand up for Black culture.” She issued an urgent plea: “Given who’s in power and what’s happening to Black and racialized communities in our country, we need to take matters into our own hands.”

A speech that rejects "passive entertainment." Sophia Bush doesn't hesitate to contextualize her speech with the current situation in the country, emphasizing that the moment is critical for active solidarity. Her address at the NAACP Image Awards, which celebrate the achievements of people of color, takes on a particular resonance in this tense climate.

Enthusiastic reactions on the Internet

Sophia's viral message sparked a wave of online applause. Internet users praised her candor and concrete commitment, seeing her as an example of genuine allyship that goes beyond mere rhetoric.

With her powerful statement , "What we love comes from Black culture," Sophia Bush forces us to confront an obvious yet often ignored cultural truth. Her call for a concrete, rather than consumerist, alliance reignites the debate on the responsibility of the privileged. It's a powerful message that reminds us that celebrating a culture also means defending it.